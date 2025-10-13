Eriata Ese has reacted angrily to a viral post criticising women who have kids without getting married



The ex-BBNaija star said people don’t understand the struggles, trauma, or timing behind a woman’s choices



She accused women of being the main culprits behind the harsh judgment single mothers face



Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Eriata Ese, has slammed a lady who publicly criticised women for having children outside marriage.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a lengthy post after the lady lamented over what she called the “alarming rate” of women giving birth without being married.

In her viral post, the lady wrote:

“Every girl just dey born anyhow without being married.”

But Eriata wasn’t having it. The actress said people like the critic speak from ignorance and lack empathy.

According to her, no one knows the battles or healing process that could have led a woman to make certain life choices.

She said:

“You don’t know my past. You don’t know if I have trust or anger issues I’m trying to heal from. You don’t know if I’m taking my time to study who I want to end up with or if I’m waiting for something to click before I say yes.”

The actress further noted that society constantly contradicts itself. When a woman hits her 30s, people pressure her to have kids, but once she does, she becomes a target for mockery.

She added:

“They’ll tell you once you’re 30+ and no husband, just have your kids. When you go ahead to have kids, they’ll ask, ‘Where is the father?’ When you wait till 40, they’ll call you barren. When you finally find love, they’ll say, ‘Why would he marry a single mother?’ “What’s flabbergasting in all of this is that the majority of the people saying these things are women.”

Fans react to Eriata Ese's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens

@chyabbah_:

"Okay but why must your path be to have kids for another woman’s husband???"

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Have your babies however you chose to but leave people’s husbands out of it dakun, if you and your pikin use head collect swaer, na you know o"



@evazblingz:

"If you are not mentally ready to marry, I doubt you can mentally ready to have a child. You have tendencies to carry such trauma to your kids!"

@chioma___official:

"How are you having a baby when you know you’re broken and traumatized? Why do you care to have a bay with someone that you haven’t t found that click with?"

