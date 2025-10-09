Veteran actress Ireti Doyle opened up about retreating from social media, calling it too toxic” for her quiet soul

The Nollywood star revealed what life feels like as an “empty nester” after her children left home

Fans recalled her past struggles and near-death experience as she preached peace and self-protection

Nollywood veteran Ireti Doyle has lamented that the online space has become far too toxic for her “quiet soul.”

After a month-long absence, the award-winning actress resurfaced on Instagram with a message on the pressure of staying connected in a noisy digital world.

The actress wrote:

“I used to wonder what I’d do with myself once I became an ‘empty nester’. Now I know. Had to disappear again. The streets of SM (nay, the world in general) are becoming too toxic for my quiet soul.”

The actress, who has built a reputation for her calm and reflective persona, asked her followers if they were “protecting themselves” and reminded them to choose peace amid the chaos.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireti Doyle opened up about her crashed marriage to producer and actor Patrick Doyle, Ireti, who reportedly has six kids for him.

She revealed that they are officially divorced.

She added that she had no business getting married at that time, not to mention who she chose to get married to.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Ireti Doyle's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users

@dakoreea:

"Yes mi Lady, definitely protecting myself..always lovely to see you"

@vickieg12:

"Yes i went thru something when my twins left the nest. I developed new interests."

@our_2_sons

"Friend, I figured as much! It was time and I love that about you. You always know when to step back and take care of self! You look at peace!"

@thefist:

“You owe no one an explanation, Mama. Protect your peace at all costs.”

@healthycookingmovement:

"Nice to see you again Ireti,quite a long time ma,I trust you are doing well by the grace. of GOD."

@d_diamondiceproperties:

"Yes mama I am learning to protect my soul and mind."

@dunsin02:

“Social media is draining sometimes. We love you, take your time.”

Patrick Doyle speaks about ex-wife.

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actor Patrick Doyle reacted to speculations that his estranged wife, actress Ireti Doyle, is more popular than he is in the Nigerian movie industry.

Patrick, who criticised the viral slang of 'What God can't do doesn't exist,' countered that his ex-wife’s decision to keep his surname after their divorce was because he was more popular.

Listing his achievements, Patrick disclosed that he became a star at the age of 16, long before Ireti hit the limelight. Speaking with The Muvmnt Studio, the veteran actor stated that he could never be defined by Ireti or anyone else, adding that his credentials are solid.

Source: Legit.ng