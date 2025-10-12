A Nigerian lady said she dumped a man because of one particular behave she found difficult to condone

According to the lady who shared the story online, the man used to beg her for money every week, promising to pay back

It begging got to a point where she could not take it anymore and she decided to end the relationship

A Nigerian lady shared an interesting experience she had with a man she once dated.

The lady said she was the one who ended the relationship when she could not tolarte the man anymore.

The lady said she dumped the man because he used to beg a lot. Photo credit: Facebook/Queen Christopher.

Source: Facebook

According to Queen Christopher, the man was always begging her for money.

Queen said every week, she used to lend the man money until she got frustrated and called it quits.

Her words:

"I remember how I dumped one fine bobo because every week, his mouth will just be doing “Babe abeg borrow me small 5k, I go pay you back next week.” Next week will come, he’ll borrow another one to pay the one he borrowed before. One day I just sat down and said to myself…Queen are you dating a man or managing a cooperative society?” If I send him ‘I miss you’, he’ll reply “I miss .” but borrow me. If I post fine picture, he’ll say “My investor is glowing.” Investor kee you there."

On the day that Queen dumped him, the man claimed she was leaving him because he was broke.

Queen continued the story:

"The day I dumped him, he said “So you’re leaving me because I’m broke?” I said “No o, I’m leaving you because I’m the one that’s getting broke!” Since that day, I promised myself. If your first sentence starts with “borrow me”, your last sentence will be “she blocked me.”

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Nigerian lady dumps her boyfriend

Taiwo Opeyemi Alice said:

"Ewooooh. Na so I take run from one Ebonyi state guy wey dey book me for rainy season,shishi hin no dey give oooh. The way I ran ehnnn, I no even look back."

Lucky Ochuko JamesEsq said:

"Na me be the man , it was not my intention to wreck her kpatakpata but that time ehn , hand be de meet me."

Ceejee Vinn said:

"The only thing I will be doing with 33+ is dispense and disappear, ejaaculate and evaacuate, cvm and go, bang and bounce, dig and dodge, fill and flee, pipe and swipe, pump and dump."

Macmillan Maximillahni Moni said:

"That relationship was toxic. What he needed was a good job and not a good girl. Many people, men and women, confuse relationships for a financial benefits. Drop them like it is hot."

Source: Legit.ng