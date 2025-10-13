Nigerian singer Davido has chastised his assistant, Israel DMW, for posting videos from his kids' second birthday party in Atlanta

Nigerian music star David Adeleke aka Davido has publicly expressed displeasure with his aide, Israel DMW, over the release of videos from his twins’ second birthday party held in Atlanta, USA.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on Sunday, October 12, threw a birthday party for their twins at their Atlanta residence in the US. Recall that Davido, a few days ago, celebrated his twins with a heartfelt message.

Davido shared a message he received in honour of his children's birthday. The message described the twins as Davido and Chioma's carbon copies and added that the children shared the same birthday as the sender, while gushing over them.

The outspoken aide took to social media to post clips from the private celebration, describing it as “very low-key.”

“Oga’s very low-key 2-year-old birthday party for the twins. 12/10/2025,” he captioned the post, which quickly garnered attention accross social media.

However, Davido, who has largely kept his twins away from the public eye, called him out for it in the comments section.

The 5IVE hitmaker responded by pointing out the hypocrisy of Israel claiming the party was low-key while broadcasting it online.

“Low-key, but you cast everything.”

Fans react to Davido’s comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

