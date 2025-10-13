Skit maker Lasisi Elenu has broken his silence following a comparison between him and a drummer

In an attempt to inspire Nigerians, a netizen on the social media platform X linked Lasisi Elenu to the drummer, who is a Cameroonian

Lasisi Elenu’s angry response has further triggered reactions, with many teasing the skit maker about taking legal action

Popular skit maker and content creator Lasisi Elenu, whose real name is Nosa Afolabi, responded to a viral picture linking him to a drummer on X, formerly Twitter.

The drama began after a netizen, identified as Filmex, in a bid to motivate his followers not to give up, placed a picture of Lasisi and the drummer side by side.

Lasisi Elenu reshares tweet comparing him with drummer. Credit: lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

In his caption, the user suggested the picture of the drummer was a throwback of Lasisi before he became famous.

After the pictures went viral, with many netizens tagging Lasisi, who is expecting his second child, in the post, the skit maker responded angrily in a tweet that also sparked reactions.

Lasisi Elenu reacts to post linking him to viral drummer. Credit: lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Maaaaaaaa no just catch your papa, maaaa no jus."

Lasisi Elenu's response to the tweet linking him to a viral drummer is below:

Details about the drummer linked to Lasisi Elenu

According to reports, the viral drummer is a Cameroonian and recently trended on social media for his drumming skills.

“Meet Cameroonian talented drummer Ela Oyono Mathieu, who is currently going viral for his amazing drumming skills and style. He is currently the best animator in Cameroon,” an X account wrote.

Reactions trail Lasisi Elenu's response

While some Nigerians continued to taunt Lasisi Elenu, claiming he has an uncanny resemblance to the drummer, others teased the skit maker about taking legal action.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gboye_Rave said:

"Lasisi no vex Internet no get boundaries again, dem go just use your twin for motivation post."

Spencerobighooo said:

"Laugh wan wounjur me!!! Nobody even dey know wether you serious or not cos you dey naturally funny!! Even the way you wrote this caption is still funny!! Laugh wan kee me!! Omo!!"

gib_smoke said:

"but you been fine sha, na money no dey that time… thank God for the glow up!"

thomaxspeaks reacted:

"una too resemble make we no lie."

dbillionaireguy said:

"lasisielenu calm down u joor. Ur body too dey hot. Hin dey try motivate us naa. But wait I read this hearing your voice. I can imagine this in one of your skit. E go too dey chaotic."

iamFmajor said:

"Finally one banger boy would be leaving the shores of Freedom to kirikiri."

Mrofenugu reacted:

"Dear @lasisielenu I was with my friends when we saw this tweet and they all vowed never to watch your skits again. They’ve deleted all your videos and unsubscribed to your YouTube channel. The only way you can have them back is to take legal step and protect your dignity."

DAVIDO_NETWORK said:

"lasisielenu I use God to beg you pls don’t let this slide!! If you let it slide everyone will conclude you are that man. Even me will believe it & your Children will be mocked in school Your skits will not be funny in our eyes. If you don’t deal with him God won’t forgive you."

Lasisi's daughter's display trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lasisi Elenu's daughter, Baby Rain, was excited after she saw ice cream for the first time.

Lasisi shared a clip where his daughter was captured jumping up and ready to grab the delicious desert from him.

After collecting it from him, she screamed “Eye Kweeen” and grabbed it from her father.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng