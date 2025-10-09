A man has called out Adekunle Gold on social media, alleging the singer's stingy nature in a comment section

The man recounted his experience with Adekunle Gold after hailing the singer at a shopping mall

The man's comment about the Orente crooner backfired as netizens referred to him as an entitled fan

A TikTok user has called out singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, for being stingy.

The man, while reacting to a clip of Adekunle Gold with billionaire Tony Elumelu at an event, took to the comment section of the video to share his personal experience with the singer.

According to the man, he came in contact with Adekunle Gold at a mall. However, despite hailing the singer, he didn't reciprocate the way he expected a celebrity should.

He wrote:

"My stingy Adekunle, lol, e kala ehnn, we don jam before I jam him at the mall, I hail him, e no drop shibo, so stingy of him. A whole celeb wey no fit drop even 50k, I met him person, I hail him like 5 mins, e no drop penny."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fuji stars Saheed Osupa and Taye Currency were among the popular singers who performed at Adekunle Gold's Fuji Carnival in Lagos.

A video captured the moment Osupa and Taye Currency crossed paths at the event.

Man calls Adekunle Gold stingy draws criticism

Many netizens fired back at the man for feeling entitled to Adekunle Gold's money. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

hoenourable200 said:

"Entitled onibara."

olunweke reacted:

"Mr Julius are you related to Berger?"

moehadiat said:

"Imagine ontop another person money Almajiri Okunrin."

iamteetyshot.it said:

"But why do we expect this people to just press money like that."

smasher_lee commented:

"You for quick talk say you be Beggar now."

rashidahdahdynamite commented:

"So make him carry his life savings give you? Toripe o pa’yan fun Abi???"

king_bahyan said:

"See as almonjeri called 50k if e easy why you no press him 5m as a fan wey you sef be! At times we need see this celeb as a person wey get hin family and life to live. So if e press you 50k press another fans 50k each wetin go remain for hin pocket too."

darhray_concept wrote:

"Na 50k you call just? make them arrest am asapuuu."

dizman0147 said:

"So because you hail me as a Celebrity now, I should press 50k, you must be werey."

callmephreshdonfrank said:

"Tbh I never see Adekunle gold press money. E no bad make we talk truth."

chinedu_chijioke_ commented:

"Entitlement wan Finnish the guy. You work for him pocket. Why not go ahead to ask him."

Street named after Adekunle Gold

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold achieved a milestone as he got recognised in his hood.

The singer shared an emotional moment with fans, announcing that a street has been named in his honour.

Adekunle was seen standing beside his wife, Simi, as their daughter Deja helped unveil the new street sign bearing his name, Adekunle Kosoko Street.

