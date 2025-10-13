Africa Digital Media Awards

Celebrities

Videos From Davido and Chioma’s Twins’ 2nd Birthday Party in Atlanta Emerge: “Be Like Wedding Event”

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Fun videos from Davido's twins' second birthday in Atlanta, USA, have emerged on social media
  • While the birthday celebration was said to be a low-key event, it was attended by many of Davido's close associates and friends
  • The clips have stirred reactions, with many sharing their observations on the birthday party

Music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on Sunday, October 12, threw a birthday party for their twins at their Atlanta residence in the US.

Recall that Davido, a few days ago, celebrated his twins with a heartfelt message.

Davido's twins mark 2nd birthday with lavish party.
Isreal DMW, other 30BG crew spotted at Davido's twins' second birthday party. Credit: teamchivido
Source: Instagram

Davido shared a message he received in honour of his children's birthday.

The message described the twins as Davido and Chioma's carbon copies and added that the children share the same birthday as the sender, while gushing over them.

Davido and Chioma throws party for twins

Sharing fun videos from the birthday, the music star's associate and logistics manager, Isreal DMW, revealed it was a low-key celebration.

"Oga's, very low key 2 yrs birthday party for the Twins. 12/10/2025," Isreal DMW wrote.
Isreal DMW shares video from Davido and Chioma's twins birthday.
Fun videos from Davido and Chioma's twins' second birthday party emerge online. Credit: davido
Source: Instagram

However, videos from the event showed it was far from a low-key celebration, as Davido's friends and family joined in.

Clips captured fun games organised for children, as well as sumptuous meals served to guests.

Another video also showed Davido's wife, Chioma, expressing excitement at her twins' party.

However, no pictures or videos of Davido's twins at the event were shared, a move which stirred reactions from fans.

The video Davido's aide Isreal DMW shared from the singer's twins' birthday party in Atlanta is below:

A clip of Chioma at her twins’ birthday party is shown below:

Comments about Davido's twins' birthday party:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the birthday celebration. Read them below:

dorothyakuneme said:

"So, surprised the twins are already 2yrs God blessings to them always and forever in Jesus' name. Happy Birthday with His divine protection, good health, graces, favours upon favours and His love to you all, Amen."

davido reacted:

"Lowkey but u cast everything."

oluwatosinadewoyin2022 said:

"Even the low key birthday be like somebody wedding party. I love you all that's inside this birthday video."

fabuzanotti commented:

"2 years already...may they grow old to celebrate 100 years in good health and wealth IJMN."

shontelle_benjamin commented:

"Na Israel go show us my babies face one day hahahaha..happy birthday our Ejime,do more numbers,may God continue to guide and protect you two everyday of your life,Amen!"

dmeek_ said:

"Dem quick caution juju make he for no do mistake show twins for video."

omar_pie_r said:

"@isrealdmw my Gee well well, always shouting Oga and Ringing bell, at a point Oga @davido hat to seize the bell just for him to allow him focus and snap Pics,"

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that on October 9, 2024, Davido celebrated his twins on their first birthday.

The DMW music label owner did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age. The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.

Source: Legit.ng

