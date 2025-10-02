A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after meeting popular content creator and philanthropist Asherkine

She met Asherkine at the place where she had gone to celebrate her birthday with her friend, and expressed her excitement at seeing him

The delighted lady did not fail to comment on the content creator's looks after seeing him closely

A Nigerian lady, @cherishanthony01, was overjoyed following her recent encounter with content creator Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo, widely known as Asherkine.

She met him at the venue of her birthday celebration and had a brief interaction with the content creator, famous for his philanthropic deeds.

A lady expresses joy after meeting content creator Asherkine. Photo Credit: @cherishanthony01

Source: TikTok

The excited lady posted a video of her encounter with Asherkine on TikTok. She mentioned that her friend even asked him to offer them help. In her words:

"I met Asherkine where I went to celebrate my birthday and my friend was like you no go help us?

"Help us na."

In the clip, Asherkine acknowledged the ladies' greetings and wished the celebrant a happy birthday after she mentioned it to him. He left the scene without delay.

Lady's observation about Asherkine

After seeing Asherkine up close, the lady remarked that he looks more handsome in person.

She expressed her excitement at finally meeting him. She wrote:

"Trust me he looks more handsome in person, I was so happy that I got to meet him."

The lady's experience elicited mixed reactions on social media. Some people commented on how the lady composed herself when she saw the internet personality.

At the time of this report, the lady's video had amassed more than 33k views on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

Meeting Asherkine: Reactions trail lady's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

Ivyinyang said:

"Wait please u can use claw clip on clothes too?"

September 7th 💟💖💕💞💘 said:

"Una guide nah."

Pamela 💋🍒 said:

"Girl stop ittt."

TOVI IV🌹 said:

"Someone like me I go fes shock I no go move."

callmhe_treasure🌺🌸 said:

"As we no wear rag e think say we no Dey suffer."

Lizzy Sha sha said:

"I like as u take maintain ur self cuz if na me shame no go gree me move."

Source: Legit.ng