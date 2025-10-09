Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist Sultana opened up about her colleague Faith Adewale's disqualification from the reality show

Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist Sultana has finally expressed conflicting feelings about Faith Adewale’s disqualification.

In a post-show interview with Arise TV, she accepted the repercussions of her conduct during a heated confrontation while expressing regret for the result.

She remarked that, while Faith's actions exceeded the line, she was upset by his elimination from the competition.

“I did not feel good about Faith’s disqualification, although he paid the price for what he did; regardless, I wasn’t happy about it,” she said.

The incident occurred on October 2, 2025, during a group task practice for a skincare challenge, when tensions between Sultana and Faith boiled over.

Sultana accused Faith of being extremely dictatorial and trying to dominate the group despite her lack of direct experience in the assignment.

The disagreement became heated when Faith dragged a basket containing group supplies, forcing Sultana to stumble and receive injuries, including what she subsequently characterised as possible internal bleeding.

Big Brother Naija organisers quickly disqualified Faith for violating house rules prohibiting physical aggression.

The two were involved in a tug-of-war over a basket, which led to Sultana's fall and subsequent injury. Faith lost everything he had worked for on the reality show after his disqualification.

However, his fans decided to set up a GoFundMe for him after he was left with nothing from the show.

On the GoFundMe page, it was stated that Faith's fans aim to raise $55,000 for him. According to the information on the page, the funds would be used for his next project, although the specifics of the project were not provided.

While the target on the page is set at $55,000, only $1,781 has been raised so far, contributed by just 53 people.

GoFundMe shares more about BBNaija’s Faith

The GoFundMe page described Faith as a brilliant young mind with a big heart. It also claimed that Faith had shown he was firm in his principles and stayed true to himself during his time on the show.

The page further emphasised that Faith had proven that being different was a gift that should not be taken for granted.

It was also mentioned that Faith intends to redefine what contestants do after leaving the reality show, and the community would join him in changing the world.

Fans write petition against Faith

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of BBNaija wrote a petition calling on authorities to withdraw the licence of Faith Adewale following his altercation with Imisi.

Imisi was blamed after the petition surfaced online, as many blamed her fans for going overboard about the situation.

