A content creator, who was seen at a market behaving erratically, has responded to the allegations against him

The man was spotted at Ajah Market, acting as if he was mad while removing his clothes

Fans reacted after hearing what he said about himself, his family, and the reason behind his behaviour at the market

Mc Commonsense, the content creator who was seen at a market behaving erratically, has reacted to the allegations made against him.

Yesterday, a picture and video of a young man went viral after he was seen removing his clothes and acting erratically at a market in Ajah.

Fans react to what content creator labeled ‘Yahoo Boy’ said. Photo credit@maccommonsense

Source: Instagram

Many labeled him a “Yahoo Boy” and claimed he was reaping the rewards of his evil deeds.

In an emotionally charged video on his Instagram page, Mc Commonsense clarified his identity.

According to him, he is not a Yahoo boy and was not "mad." He explained that he is a content creator going about his business and seeking ways to better his life.

He added that he has been creating content for a long time and urged people to check his page to verify the truth for themselves. The skit maker explained that he was simply shooting content that day.

Mc Commonsense speaks about his family

Further explaining, Mc Commonsense shared that his phone has been ringing non-stop since the news went viral. He mentioned that his mother is already depressed, and the rest of his family hasn’t been able to rest.

Content Creator labeled ‘Yahoo Boy’ speaks about his family. Photo credit@mccommonsense

Source: Instagram

Mc Commonsense pleaded for help and asked Nigerians to come to his aid, as he shouldn’t be wrongly labeled.

A look through his Instagram page shows that Mc Commonsense often wears white lace when shooting his skits.

In most of his skits, he is seen wearing the white lace. He was also pictured with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, who recently unveiled his Ratel logo and uniform.

In another post, Mc Commonsense joined Nasboi for his 30-day verse challenge with Davido."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Mc Commonsense's video

Reactions have trailed the new video made by the skit maker to explain what he was doing in the market. Many blamed him for how people perceived him and added warned him to be careful next time. Here are comments below:

@enugochaval said:

"Na you cause am naa, you know the kind traffic you caused yesterday."

@emmatech_automobile reacted:

"No be Yahoo oh haaaaa I just dey see this post."

@iamkingofdance_ shared:

"Thank God say you done talk out."

@kaystarthebillion shared:

"He is not mad, he is not Clifford Orji too."

Nasboi kneels before Osun, Kano govt secretariats

Legit.ng also previously reported on Nasboi's tour plans and how he intended to get Davido's attention for a collaboration on a new song.

The skit-maker and singer shared pictures of himself in front of the government secretariats of Osun and Kano states carrying a placard.

Nasboi's pictures on social media, which have since gone viral, stirred reactions from celebrities, fans and the DMW label boss.

Source: Legit.ng