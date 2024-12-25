Skit maker Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has given men some tips on how to avoid bills from ladies

In a tweet, he said that when guys ask ladies how they are doing and get negative responses, they should attack first

Nasboi also shared the complaints guys should make to the ladies, and his post triggered mixed reactions from netizens

Skit maker Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has given a piece of advice to men on how to prevent being billed by ladies.

According to him, men should attack first when they ask ladies how they are doing, and they respond that they are not fine.

Nasboi advises guys on ways men can avoid being billed by ladies. Image credit: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

The funnyman, who is also a singer and actor, said men should claim that they are also not fine and they have been looking for money for their house rent.

Some social media users noted that Nasboi was apparently speaking from experience. Others shared how they would handle their girlfriends when they ask them (the men) for money.

See Nasboi's tweet below:

Reactions as Nasboi advises men on billing

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nasboi's tweet on ladies who love to bill men below:

@_bobbysmiling:

"You’ve been tweeting like your rent is due. Are you hustling for Elon’s funds?"

@iamnasboi:

"Yes, my rent expire December 17th."

@FelixAzimayor:

"My money is mine to give. Every woman who comes into your life should understand that you are a man of strong values and cannot be manipulated easily."

@real_ifeanyi673:

"I don't really see that "I'm not fine" as anything and I can't tell a girl that I'm not fine too because I'm scared of billing. I will ask her what is the problem if she is dear to me. She will talk if I can do something for her, I will do, if I cannot I will tell her."

@Loadedbrodah:

"Na you wan ask how are you when you suppose first shout big mama! Your boy loyal o."

@Dprince_charmin:

"Be like you don see plenty sege, experience wan finish you."

Nasboi shares category of ladies to avoid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nasboi shared a tweet about relationships.

In his message, he noted that there was a type of woman that should be avoided by men who want to settle down soon.

His revelation sparked online discourse as many agreed with him while others shared their takes.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng