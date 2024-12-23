Nigerian skit maker turned singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi, shared a tweet about relationships

In his message, he noted that there is a type of woman that should be avoided by men who want to settle down soon

His revelation has now sparked online discourse as many agreed with him, while others share their takes

Massive reactions have followed a tweet by Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, a Nigerian skit maker who has delved into music.

Nasboi has been making waves in the music industry with the release of his songs Umbrella, Short Skirt, Small Money, and others. He has also sparked debate online after he shared his opinion about some ladies.

Nasboi's recent tweetsparked na online denate. Credit: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

According to him, any man seeking a serious relationship that will lead to marriage should avoid dating a Yahoo Boy's ex-girlfriends.

Nasboi wrote:

"If you want a serious relationship, Abeg no settle for Yahoo boy ex-girlfriend."

See his tweets below:

Nasoboi failed to give a concrete reason for his assertion, but it seemed many of his fans could relate to it.

Some even buttressed his point by sharing their experiences in the comment section.

How fans reacted to Nasboi's tweet

Read some reactions below:

@progressledor:

"Am currently dating one . She haven't shown me any sign she was dating a yahoo boy before, she's always contented with what we have, no too much billing from her.. told her I want to get an iPhone for now and she said she doesn't need it.. I still surprise till today."

@America65961332:

"Others they reply their fans ur own u dey ignore us."

@BStevyoma:

"But NAS I hope u realize am ur fan sha because I go just vex find u enter Lagos one they by force u need recognize me naaa😂😂😂."

@ALIUOKAZEEM:

"Dem no dey tell person."

@abazwhyllzz:

"😭😭🤣🤣no be lie."

@KenEhi7:

"E get why bcos those boys go don use money scatter the girl life, money relationship no be love involve, and you were dey hustle normally no go fit meet up ra ra."

@eddytwins_:

"Update don drop."

Ijebu joins Nasboi's 'Short Skirt' challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian Yoruba actor Ijebu joined the long list of people who engaged in skit maker Nas Boi's new dance challenge.

The singer released his new song, 'Short Skirt,' on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and it received wide acceptance on social media.

The internet was shocked by Iejubu, who was seen dressed like a lady and adorned in numerous waste beads as he showed off his dancing skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng