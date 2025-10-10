Nigerian Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the famous Hallelujah Challenge, shared a personal revelation during a prayer session

The man of God revealed that his wife, Sarah Bassey, has gone through miscarriage multiple times

His revelation spread an intense atmosphere across social media, triggering emotional reactions from Nigerians

It was with such a heavy heart that Nigerian pastor Nathaniel Bassey made a private part of his marriage and relationship with his wife open.

The man of God, who also doubles as the determined convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, recounted his family's struggles with conception.

According to him, his wife has experienced miscarriage five different times. He made this known during the October 10 praise service.

An X user went on the platform to react to the painful discovery, stating that he was moved to tears. Other Nigerians have also reacted to this.

He said;

"That moment when Pastor Nathaniel Bassey said his wife had miscarriage five times and he’ll go see her after Hallelujah Challenge. Bruh, I didn't know when tears started rolling down my eyes like a stream. This life will test you but you just have to trust God."

Reactions as Nathaniel Bassey speaks on wife's miscarriages

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The most powerful men of God are always the most tested…You don’t wanna know! The mantle is not for the weak 😢."

@itz_franking said:

"It can happen to anybody... nothing spiritual there is just medical problem wey doctor go fix ....una too dey religious this is earth things happen to anybody."

@eni_berrie said:

"And nurses will be like today was powerful 🥲God can be trusted really."

@myhairven said:

"Went through miscarriages last year even while on hallelujah challenge,went through miscarriages this year.but guess what ,he still remains God all by himself. He sits on the throne and makes the earth his footstool."

@luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said:

"Many don’t realize that even men of God go through deep battles too. Grace truly sustains them 🙏🏽."

@lingeriebytemmy said:

"God always test his own people the most. May we always overcome every test🙏🏻."

@diadem_bussy said:

"God did not test his faith with miscarriages. The devil did, to cause them to be weary and to stop ministry. God is Good, Satan is Bad! Before you quote Job, remember that Job repented for accusing God wrongfully."

@OInnocxnt said:

"I think this was the meat of the entire conversation. When others are celebrating and you have to celebrate with them as well, notwithstanding your circumstance."

@sunshin.____ said:

"The lord’s strongest soldiers experience the worstttttt."

