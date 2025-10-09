Popular Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu announced the sad passing of his dear mother online

The popular figure shared the devastating with his fans and colleagues on Wednesday, October 8, 2025

He expressed his pain via his caption and added that she will be dearly missed, as many condole with him

In a sad turn of events, Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu has announced the unfortunate passing of his dear mother.

The comedian took to his official social media page on Wednesday, October 8, to share his pain with the world.

Julius accompanied the post with a video of his mum. In the clip, he could be seen creeping up on his mother, who was busy in her farmland.

The heartwarming clip depicted the extent of their love for each other, making the news even more painful.

Many have gathered in his comments section to shower him with prayers and condolence messages.

Agwu wrote:

"My dearest mother has gone to be with the Lord 😭😭😭 Mama Gee, you will be dearly missed. Rest in peace 🪦."

See the post below:

In similar news, Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan’s mother, Ayanladun Afolayan, passed on to the dismay of fans.

On November 2, 2024, the film star took to his official Instagram page to announce his mother’s demise at the age of 81.

The sad news was met with emotional reactions from Kunle Afolayan’s numerous fans and colleagues.

Fans console Julius Agwu on mum's death

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@chris_otele said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace Amen 🙏 👏 My deepest condolences to you and family Boss 👏."

@kaytatoo said:

"Awww😥, may the soul of your sweet Mama rest in peace. So sorry Julius, may the Lord console you😢."

@emmanuel_ademuwagun said:

"Oh my!! She lived such a wonderful life! May her soul continue to rest in peace 🪦."

@chukky_king said:

"Who sat and watched my infant head when sleeping on my cradle bed...my mother" my condolences Julius de genius."

@chike_______ said:

"Sad may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen. Accept my deepest condolences 💐 bro."

@s2ayangba said:

"Ehyaaa...God rest her soul. She gave us a legend , God will give her eternal rest. Sincere condolences to you and family. Stay strong juliebobo !!"

@alafiatayoolabisi said:

"Accept my condolences sir, may her soul rest in perfect peace."

@melly4real said:

"Rest in Peace Mama, will miss your smile so much🕊️🕊️🕊️🙏🙏."

@sakabolanle said:

"Condolences. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@olushegzs said:

"She recognises that voice. Rest on mama."

@rose_okaja said:

"Ah!!! I remember when you first posted this video."

@charles_singleto said:

"Accept my condolences (RIP) Mama 😭😭😭."

@sochi_infiniti said:

"Chai… i remember this video. May her soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️."

Mercy Aigbe loses mum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Nollywood was thrown into mourning after actress Mercy Aigbe lost her mother.

The news of the tragedy was first shared by the ace actress, who expressed sadness with an emotional social media post.

Many also shared condolence messages on the actress’s page, leaving social media in a gloomy mood.

