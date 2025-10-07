Hallelujah Challenge began trending on social media after it commenced on October 7

The Christian midnight prayer began shortly after the conclusion of BBNaija season 10

The switch by some Nigerians from BBNaija to the Hallelujah Challenge has stirred reactions online

The Hallelujah Challenge, a popular Nigerian Christian midnight prayer hosted by gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, began on Tuesday, October 7, with many gaining access via social media.

This time, the Hallelujah Challenge coincided with the celebration of the conclusion of the popular reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), which saw Imisi crowned the winner of season 10, beating Dede and seven others, who made it to the last 9 in the house.

What’s next after BBNaija?

Following the conclusion of BBNaija Season 10, some netizens who were actively supporting their favorites in the house couldn’t help but turn their attention to the Hallelujah Challenge.

In posts shared on X, some excitedly announced they had switched from the BBNaija eviction night to the Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer.

The October edition of Hallelujah challenge is expected to run from October 7 to October 30.

The switch has sparked mixed reactions, with some pointing out the differences between the two events; while BBNaija is considered secular, the Hallelujah Challenge is a spiritual event.

BBNaija fans switch to Hallelujah Challenge, reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens online. Read the comments below:

Chinohyeh said:

"Now that bbnaija is over, Hallelujah Challenge can we #HallelujahChallengeOCT2025."

TomiwaTegbe said:

"Hallelujah challenge starts this week, those of you that insulted and cursed yourselves (not me) unprovoked and think you’ll just rebrand and sneak into Hallelujah challenge like nothing happened, you lie una prayer no fit pass your room, I just said I should remind you."

frizzylord1 said:

"Women can’t do without drama, it’s in their dna."

DAHHEADBOY commented:

"Time to dress like your miracle."

BiafraA37041 said:

"When they are done wasting years of their time, they would think getting to their destination in life will take one month seminar or workshop."

innocentdax said:

"Hallelujah challenge abi shiloh."

bboytobest41 said:

"Nobody Dey ever discuss how to move forward make una continue."

RichiePablo16 commented:

"You na no really get work for this country."

Chiama_ka said:

"Time to shout Gloryy 7 times."

TheMaster4mind said:

"People that don’t have work. Abeg make we sha dey see videos

samuelndubisi4 commented:

"This country can NEVER get better."

iamonmars_ wrote:

"Nigeria problem choke, insecurity, tax 2026, hunger, high cost of living, na BBN and Hallelujah challenge dey do una."

EgoG_01 said:

"They never discuss earning money to improve their lives, always relying on men to fund their lazy lifestyle. That's why they having these conversations."

BBNaija viewers compare Imisi to Laycon

Legit.ng also reported that BBNaija viewers drew comparisons between Lockdown winner Laycon and season 10 winner Imisi.

This was after BBNaija organisers released the voting chart showing how viewers voted for their favourites

"Omo this reminds me of Laycon's time in Lockdown, like see gap," a fan said.

