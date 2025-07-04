Oloba Salo has reacted to the deaths of footballers Diogo Jota and his brother André, as well as Nigerian former goalkeeper Peter Rufai

He expressed his deep sorrow over their passing, highlighting the pain their deaths have caused not only to him but also to many in Nigeria

He also issued a note of caution to Nigerian footballers, addressing the incident and revealing his concerns about future plans regarding them

Popular skit maker Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo, has reacted to the death of footballers Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, as well as Nigerian former goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

Many celebrities have been mourning the tragic incident and sharing tribute to the souls of the departed.

While the world mourned their tragic departure, Oloba Salo, who recently recovered from a near-fatal accident, shared his thoughts in a video, offering advice to Nigerian footballers.

In the video, he expressed how deeply painful the deaths of the three football stars were to him.

He reminded Nigerian footballers that they are always in the public eye, which means they need to be more cautious about how they live their lives.

Oloba Salo specifically mentioned that some footballers, like Victor Osimhen and Boniface Victor, had recently acquired new cars, and he urged them to be careful and avoid over-speeding.

He noted that Boniface should watch out for his Lamborghini, while Osimhen should be cautious with his Rolls-Royce.

Oloba Salo prays for footballers in his video

The content creator also prayed for Nigerian footballers, wishing them safety and protection from trouble.

He emphasized that Nigeria doesn't have many top footballers, so they should take extra care and not live recklessly.

Fans of Oloba Salo largely agreed with his message. While some found the delivery of the video amusing, they acknowledged that his words were serious and should be taken to heart by all Nigerian footballers.

See the video here:

Netizens share their take about Salo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the skit maker over the tragic incident in the sport world. Here are a few comments below:

@freshpee78 commented:

"That jota death pain me too , e con be like I know him personally."

favourdaniels6 shared:

"Real talk, God we keep protecting them."

@luisibile00 wrote:

"Boni get that kind accident last year na God save am oo, very good advice."

@credit_alert22 reacted:

"He look funny but fact he dey talk in that video. I hope they all see his video"

