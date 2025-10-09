Google has acknowledged the name change of Charly Boy bus stop to Olamide Baddo bus stop a few months after the announcement

Lagos state governor's aide Jubril Gawat shared a screenshot of a Google map showing that Google has effected the change on its map

Google's action has once again triggered reactions about the change, with netizens sharing diverse opinions

World tech giant Google has effected changes to its map as it acknowledged Olamide Baddo bus stop a few months after the landmark in Lagos was renamed.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, shared a screenshot of a Google map revealing that the former Charly Boy Bus Stop, renamed to “Olamide Baddo Bus Stop,” has been acknowledged by the tech company.

A look showed Google Maps has updated its database to reflect the bus stop renamed after indigenous singer Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in July 2025, Kolade Alabi David, Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), announced the renaming of several streets and roads to honor icons.

According to the chairman, the move was part of the council’s effort to celebrate individuals who have brought pride to Bariga in and outside Nigeria.

Charly Boy bus stop, a popular landmark in Bariga, was renamed to Olamide Baddo Bus Stop. Ilaje Road was renamed after Juju musician King Sunny Ade.

President Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, singers 9ice and Tony Tetuila, as well as Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, were among those who were also honored.

The post shared by Jubril Gawat on X showing the change on Google map is below:

Reactions as Google acknowledges Baddo bus stop

The update has quickly sparked reactions about the changes as netizens shared diverse comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ChraxiscoB said:

"Prices of food don reduce like this with the name of the street they changed and the new national anthem is working wonders."

curtis_black_ said:

"Na still Charley boy for streets @Mr_JAGs You can’t erase time."

Ugoville2 commented:

"Yoruba youths are celebrating the renaming of a bus stop....ahhhhh! Lord have mercy. Chai. I'm highly disappointed."

TijaniO11 said:

"If you book charlie busstop, na Accra straight."

Okoyamiddleson said:

"Wahala for person wey dey use old name, if you hear "Charlie" no go talk owa o."

DokunOjomo reacted:

"Charly boy bus stop. Nothing like baddo. If you like no mention your bus stop."

EmpireManville said:

"You no fit commot Charly boy from Google maps. Everybody up till yesterday calls that bus stop Charly boy. The pedestrian bridge sef see the name."

MrSalt07 said:

"See achievements, this deserves an award."

senadeosundebo1 said:

"Tell bus driver you are dropping at Olamide first you go reach Anthony or gbagada before you get sense Plus with or without bus stop @AreaFada1 is still a legend even @Olamide respect and honor to date."

Charly Boy visits Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Charly Boy visited the Olamide Baddo Bus Stop, formerly named after him.

The 75-year-old entertainer poked fun at the idea, saying that if the government could rename the bus stop, maybe they would name an airport after a DJ or call the National Assembly "Comedy Central."

He remained unbothered, stating that life is too short to stress over a bus stop name change, especially when he's doing just fine.

