Nollywood star Adunni Ade secured victory in a human rights case against a popular news platform

The actress accused the site of publishing a false story linking her romantically to Senator Dino Melaye

Adunni Ade sends cryptic warning to a “fellow actress” she claims fed lies to gossip blogs

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has secured a major win in her legal battle against a news blog.

The actress had dragged the media outlet to court over a 2023 publication that listed her among female celebrities allegedly romantically linked with Senator Dino Melaye.

She described it as “false, misleading, and offensive.”

Adunni Ade was reported to have an affair with Dino Melaye. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Delivering judgment in suit no. LD/177818MFHR/2024, Justice I.O. Harrison of the Lagos State High Court ruled in Ade’s favour, reaffirming her constitutional right to privacy.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, October 7, Adunni shared the good news with her fans, stating that the victory was proof that “truth and integrity still matter.”

She wrote,

“I won my case — a false story was published about me, but truth stood tall. This judgment reaffirms that privacy matters — and so does integrity. Justice delayed isn’t justice denied.”

The actress expressed deep gratitude to her lawyer, Olumide Babalola, praising him for his commitment and resilience

Adunni Ade's rumored affair with Dino Melaye

The case stemmed from a 2023 report titled “Six Popular Nigerian Actresses Who Have Been Accused of Dating Dino Melaye.”

The actress was listed among them, prompting her to file a lawsuit demanding protection of her reputation and privacy.

In her statement, the actress said the publication caused her emotional distress and was intended to drive web traffic at her expense.

She maintained that she had no romantic involvement with the politician and that the article violated her personal and professional integrity.

She used the victory post to call out an unnamed Nollywood colleague whom she accused of feeding false information to gossip blogs.

Her post read:

“And to you, my fellow actress who told a false story to Cutie Jules, don’t worry, very soon the world will know the kind of snake you are. Envy and bitterness live and breathe in you. You must have forgotten what you showed me in my room?”

Read the post here:

Netizens react to Adunni Ade's court victory

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@queen_shantelofapex:

"I really want to know who gave cutie Julls story o aiye le"

@alhajigbasky:

"Nice one and I hope the court rule for the blog to pay better money if not all the 100m, we need to start doing this things, Nigeria media space has been getting away with all this false narratives and informations they put online all for clouts and clicks without concern for the damage it will cause, but when like 3 of them pay 50m fine each others will learn to verify information before they put it online"

@sydneys_hub_ng_:

"Gbam Abeg is there no way to increase the 100m mama ! Atleast make judge make an big well well like 800m! Congratulations btw ma’am"

Adunni Ade secures victory in a human rights case against a popular news platform. Photo: @iamadunniade/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adunni Ade calls out Kokozaria

Legit.ng had reported that Adunni Ade had been in the black book of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for some politicians.

A few days after the call out, she cried out on social media that some people were threatening her. She called Mc Oluomo's boy, Kokozaria.

According to her, if anything happened to her, they should hold him responsible. She posted a video where Kokozaira was saying he would send people to deal with her.

Source: Legit.ng