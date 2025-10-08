Crossdresser James Brown recently shared a video from his gym session on social media as he made an announcement

The highlight was James Brown's unusual outfit at the gym while trying out a workout session

James Brown's gym outfit, as well as his workout session, has, however, triggered reactions, with Nigerians asking questions

Internet personality and crossdresser James Brown, whose real name is James Chukwueze Obialor, has put himself up for dragging following a recent video he shared from a gym session.

James Brown, while announcing he was back in the gym, showed off a clip from his workout session.

However, his unusual outfit to the gym turned heads as the crossdresser was spotted in heels while also showing off his backside.

A voice could be heard in the background, encouraging the crossdresser to continue with his session.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that James Brown was caught up in a drama with his senior colleague, Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, for shading him in a viral clip.

Bobrisky had blasted James Brown, claiming that the crossdresser could not dare step into London.

He went further to mock him, saying, “If he does, a breeze will blow him straight into a dustbin."

In his response, James Brown accused Bobrisky of lying about his location, insisting that he was not in London, as claimed.

The video of James Brown at a gym is below:

Comments about James Brown's outfit at the gym

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video of the crossdresser at the gym. Read the comments below:

Blessing Adetola commented:

"God have mercy,at first I thought it was a grasshopper."

Damilola Savage said:

"See as d yansh strong like dat stone wen David use take kill Goliath."

Nenye Uzowulu commented:

"As una don forget am...he wants to remind you people he is still here oooo."

Thelma Douye Gbaka wrote:

"The day way him mama born am, na so everybody around her dey rejoice say na Baby boy, Dem go even do their enemies pepper dem, it's a boy, na the boy be this now."

Етнал Саятея wrote:

"So no man dey close that place to first wipe oraimo cord for the hype man before the werey."

EddyBridge ImuetinyanOsa Aiwaguore-Iguodala said:

"Who goes to gym wearing heels? Yeye dey smell... caricature ya*sh."

Ife Mide Zainab said:

"Con be like say na angel wey God sack go open him open creation factory create this boy. . which kind yeye Yansh be this."

React With Louis Smart said:

"E no go better for the person weh reincarnate into this yeye boy. E no go better for the person weh dey video am and e no go better for the person weh no like this prayer."

zuhunwa Eweka said:

"Bia this boy don't add to my anger this night una nor fit catch this boy for me mk I use cord design him skin."

tyuaes said:

"No be pampers be that."

Elizabeth Akintunde said:

"Which kain BBL be dis one."

What James Brown said about Bobrisky's release

Legit.ng previously reported that James Brown was excited about Bobrisky's release from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shared a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

