Nigerian movie star Iyabo Ojo is finally back in Lagos after being away for almost three months

The actress had been away on Omugwo duties for her grandchild, Rakeem, in Canada and then Tanzania

In a new video, she was seen in a car on Nigerian roads, announcing her return before officially posting on her Instagram page

Iyabo Ojo has finally announced her return to Lagos from Canada and Tanzania, respectively. It will be recalled that the mother-of-two has been away on Omugwo duties for almost three months.

While she was away, she provided premium content and stylishly responded to naysayers like VDM and others concerning Mohbad's case.

Iyabo Ojo has announced her return to Lagos from Tanzania.

Queen Mother, as she is fondly called, also made sure to fire back at Lizzy Anjorin, who has constantly accused her of being the reason for "misfortunes" in the entertainment space.

Anjorin also, at some point, stated that Iyabo Ojo stole the name "Queen Mother" from her. Iyabo noted that her legal representatives are taking note of it all, and it will be addressed upon her return.

Now that she is back in Lagos, fans are patiently waiting to see what’s next.

She wrote on her page:

"A huge THANK YOU to each and every one of you! 🙏 Special thanks to God Almighty for bringing me back stronger than ever! 🙏❤️."

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo returns to Lagos

Read some reactions below:

@sweetling001 said:

"Una mamà has returned to Nigeria. Cho Cho Cho people make una cry undiluted blaaad. S*xiest grandma, a blessed woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@theladyolubunmi said:

"Haters gonna hate, we lover are gonna love 💕."

@godis.dgreatest said:

"CEO single mother’s association."

@smiles_twines said:

"Well-done Ma....I admire your strength 💪 💪🤣🤣."

@isioma_yocambel said:

"Welcome back beautiful sweet woman 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Queen mother 1🙌🙌."

@dona.ld4010 said:

"See grandma looking like new wife. So fresh and so clean 😍."

@michelle_ojex said:

"Proceeds to say I’m back 😂….. welcome back ma."

Iyabo Ojo says she's back in Lagos, thanks her supporters.

@_lolashub said:

"Love how she no send anybody. Queen Mother is baaaaaakkkkkkkk."

@ralph_newrevelation said:

"Toke , Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Precilla no go allow us breathe in this App."

@official_signaturestripes said:

"Welcome back the s*xiest Glamma 😍😍😍."

@lu_sholapeh said:

"I thought vdm said na airport dem go pick her up😂 aye vdm and ratels ti ta pau🤣 afi ejo oriibu."

@bellsshoesandbags said:

"😂😂awon oLoriburuku that were making mouth as if na from airport them go arrest her. Iya she don come everywhere quiet now. Una mama mama don come o😂."

Iyabo Ojo makes confession about Rakeem

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media users were shocked to hear a part of Iyabo Ojo's speech during Priscilla's baby shower.

The mother-of-two, who has faced criticism from VDM for a while now, raised eyebrows over a statement she made during the special event.

In another clip, many were shocked to learn that the actress did not want the baby shower to be held because of the current heat on social media.

