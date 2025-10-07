South Korean TikTok influencer Yoon Ji-ah was found dead inside a suitcase on a remote mountainside

The rising star was allegedly murdered by a VIP fan just 30 minutes after her final livestream

Police say the suspect, a 50-year-old man who lived a double life, confessed to killing her after an argument

South Korea’s entertainment scene has been left in shock following the tragic death of Yoon Ji-ah, a rising TikTok influencer who was reportedly strangled to death by a fan shortly after finishing her livestream.

The young creator, said to be in her 20s, was found dead on September 11 inside a suitcase abandoned on a remote mountainside in Muju County, North Jeolla Province, reports The Sun.

Authorities believe Yoon was killed within 30 minutes of ending her final broadcast, a chilling detail that has left many of her 300,000 followers devastated.

Yoon Ji-ah was found dead inside a suitcase on a remote mountainside. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man identified only by his surname, Choi, who allegedly led a secret life and pretended to be a successful IT executive.

How Yoon was killed

According to local media, Choi was known online as “Black Cat”, a top-tier “VIP” on livestreaming platforms.

Reports claim he had reached level 56 on one platform, a ranking that reportedly required spending at least £53,000 (around ₩100 million).

Despite his extravagant online persona, investigators discovered Choi was drowning in debt and had recently lost his home to auction.

Police believe his financial struggles and obsession with Yoon may have pushed him over the edge.

Yoon Ji-ah reportedly met Choi through her livestreams after he approached her with a supposed business partnership offer, claiming he could help grow her social media following.

However, things soon turned dark. Entertainment outlet Kbizoom reported that Yoon had been planning to end her relationship with him due to his coercive demands and invasive behaviour.

CCTV footage allegedly showed Choi begging on his knees a day before her death, pleading with her not to end their deal.

Her mother later told reporters that on the day of her death, cameras captured Yoon trying to escape from Choi’s car around 3:27 p.m., before being forcibly pulled back in.

Police begin investigation into Choi's death

Hours later, Choi was reportedly seen dragging a large suitcase from his apartment and making multiple stops across the city before heading into the mountains.

His final stop was in Muju, where he allegedly dumped the suitcase containing Yoon’s body. Police found her strangled with visible bruises — the final evidence of a violent end.

Choi initially denied killing her but later confessed, according to reports by The Chosun Daily and Chosun Biz.

Yoon was allegedly murdered by a VIP fan just 30 minutes after her final livestream. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

