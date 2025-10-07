A fresh graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, was killed by suspected vigilante operatives in Imo state after resisting a robbery attempt

The victim, identified as Steven, was stabbed and later found dead in a nearby bush after trying to escape from his attackers

Friends and community members demanded justice, condemning the alleged involvement of local security operatives in his death

A recent graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, identified as Steven, has reportedly been stabbed to death by suspected vigilante operatives in Imo state.

Reports from NaijaConfra, a social advocacy platform on X (formerly Twitter), indicated that the incident occurred on Friday night when the deceased was allegedly accosted by men believed to be members of a local vigilante group.

Community seeks justice over Imo vigilante killing

The assailants were said to have attempted to rob him of his belongings.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that Steven resisted the attempt to dispossess him, which led to a struggle during which he was stabbed.

He was later said to have fled the scene and sought refuge in a nearby bush, where he succumbed to his injuries before help could reach him. His body was discovered the following morning.

“On Friday night, a young man named Steven, who recently graduated from Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, was killed by criminals after they tried to rob him. The criminals, who some said were vigilante personnel (unconfirmed), attempted to obtain/rob Steven of his money. While he was struggling with them, they stabbed him,” the platform reported.

The death of the young graduate has triggered outrage among his friends and members of the community, who are demanding a thorough investigation and justice.

One of his close friends, identified as Smart Nation, expressed shock at the development, describing the act as a betrayal of public trust by those meant to provide protection.

Friends and colleagues take their rage to social media to demand for justice for Stephen.

“Could this be a dream? How can we reconcile the fact that a security officer charged with the responsibility of safeguarding lives in a lodge was the same person who took the life of our brother? Farewell #Stevo!” he wrote.

Another acquaintance, Miracle Oke, took to Facebook to appeal for justice.

“Please do anything to help us get justice for my brother’s death,” he pleaded.

As of the time of this report, neither the Imo state Police Command nor the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, has issued an official statement on the killing.

