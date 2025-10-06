Raheem Okoya, son of billionaire businessman Chief Rasaq Okoya, insisted his wealth comes from his own hustle, not family money

In a viral TV interview, Raheem said every penny in his account was earned through his “hard work and sweat

His claim divided opinions online, as Nigerians questioned what “self-made” really means for billionaire children

Raheem Okoya, son of Nigerian billionaire industrialist and Eleganza boss Chief Rasaq Okoya, has claimed that his success has nothing to do with his father’s massive wealth.

During an interview on Wazobia Max Television, the young Okoya declared that every naira in his account came from his personal hustle.

He said:

“Every penny in my account today is based on what I do. It’s my hard work and my sweat,” he said confidently.

Raheem Okoya insists his wealth comes from his own hustle, not family money. Photos: Raheem Okoya.

Source: Instagram

He added that while he appreciates his father’s success, he is determined to carve his own path and not depend on the family empire for survival.

Speaking further, the billionaire’s son noted that he’s already made some financial progress through his own efforts, though he still hasn’t reached his ultimate goals.

He admitted:

“I’m not yet where I want to be. But I’m comfortable and proud of what I’ve achieved on my own.”

Legit.ng recalled that Raheem was at the centre of a controversial video where a policeman was carrying bundles of cash for him.

Watch his interview here:

Fans disagree with Raheem Okoya

His remarks, however, didn’t sit well with many Nigerians, who felt his comments downplayed the role of privilege in his journey.

@ruddersounds:

"This brokeness wey I get now! Nah my brokeness no be my papa's brokeness"

@dammy__richie_godson

"Davido's influence no worry we no say u dey try but omo Ur papa money no be joke ooo boys dey cry out here oooo"

@eniolayussuff:

"What people don’t understand is extremely rich parents will not do handouts. Most time/ they motivate their children to even be better than them. Most people will actually hustle harder because they know that, dad’s money is one thing and they have to come up with theirs and even be better than their fathers. I’m sure Raheem works a regular 9-5 regardless if it’s his dad’s company or not. I have so many friends like that so all this yarns is just people talking their own p. My guy is working and later when his balling don’t be surprised."

@iamjomz411:

"Em papa fit d pump em business Dey send Moni for him back without him knowing"

Raheem says every penny in his account was earned through his “hard work and sweat. Photos: Raheem Okoya.

Source: Instagram

Raheem apologises over viral video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Raheem Okoya posted a heartfelt apology online after a video of him went viral.

Raheem stated that he had no intentions to cause trouble or harm, as his intentions were 'naive'.

Raheem wrote on X:

"To the Nigerian people, my actions were not to cause any trouble or harm. My intentions were pure and naive. I ask for your forgiveness and support in this situation as I had no intention to raise such an alarm. I wasn’t fully aware of the consequences of my action. @PoliceNG."

Source: Legit.ng