Billionaire son Raheem Okoya has reacted after social media users slammed him over a video of a policeman holding cash bundles for him

Recall that the Okoya boys were at a party over the weekend where they had so much fun but made headlines over their actions

In a recent post, Siraheem shared his thoughts about the viral video, which has now triggered reactions online

Billionaire son Raheem Okoya, widely known as Siraheem, has posted a heartfelt apology online after a video of him went viral.

Over the weekend, the budding musician and his younger brother were over at an Owambe party where they seemed to have had a swell time.

One of the videos that went viral caught the attention, and it was one where a mobile policeman was seen carrying bundles of N1000 notes as the billionaire’s sons danced and sprayed the cash in the air.

The video got fans riled up, and some wondered if Nigerian Police have been reduced to such. Reacting to all the drama, Raheem stated that he had no intentions to cause trouble or harm, as his intentions were 'naive'.

Raheem wrote:

"To the Nigerian people, my actions were not to cause any trouble or harm. My intentions were pure and naive. I ask for your forgiveness and support in this situation as I had no intention to raise such an alarm. I wasn’t fully aware of the consequences of my action. @PoliceNG."

See his tweet below:

Fans react to Siraheem's post

Read some reactions below:

@MrSoundHive:

"You should always keep room for plausible deniability. Nothing shows that thats real Naira."

@hk7_538:

"😂 I too love this guy cause this apology is very insincere and he fully shows it."

@_Nsznn:

"We don forgive you. Oya. Do make they release that poor policeman that took the consequences of your actions."

@Oluwase38339584:

"Take this show off easy boy if you want Nigerians to accept your type of music."

@hottyhotty20100:

"Your music career never go far you don get issues. Okay day give opueh."

@Demion4rmChina:

"But yunno even spray or step on the money. Which one be abuse of naira."

@Mide020:

"Make una sort am out within una self jare, we no really send for here 😂."

@NeDu006:

"Next time use me do that part, na me dey hold money for people."

@kogbagidiBiyi:

"Weldone! Nice of you."

@brightonwi81233:

"Did your lawyer permit you to speak or you spoke out of emotions."

@hereforawhile1i:

"We see how they take bash bobrisky ooo wey them hold am for neck untop this same naira abuse to the extent say I start dey reason if she do another thing to them to deserve that kind hate. Na ordinary speech this one drop LMAO."

