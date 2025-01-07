Nigerian singer and billionaire’s son, Raheem Okoya, is in the news over his latest video on social media

In the clip, a uniformed mobile policeman was seen holding bundles of cash for Raheem and his brother Wahab as they made a video

This clip went viral and started an online discussion, with some netizens wondering what would be done to the rich kids and the policeman

Billionaire’s son and musician, Raheem Okoya aka Siraheem, is making headlines over a video of a policeman helping him carry bundles of cash.

It all started when the BadBitch Syndrome crooner took to his Instagram page to post a clip of himself with his younger brother, Wahab Okoya, promoting his new song, Credit Alert.

In the video, Raheem and Wahab were dressed in white agbada outfits as they showed off the stacks of crisp N1000 notes with them.

However, as the video progressed, it also showed the mobile policeman carrying the bundles of N1000 notes as the billionaire’s sons danced and sprayed the cash in the air.

Reactions as policeman helps Raheem Okoya carry money

The video of the policeman helping Raheem and Wahab Okoya carry their bundles of cash raised mixed reactions from social media users. Several of them complained about the role the policeman played in the video while others wondered if the billionaire’s sons would face any consequences for their actions.

ablegod_777:

“Police de sofa sha 😂😂😂.”

themobgram:

“Efcc go close if them reason am.”

mattigrini_':

“Even Tinubu say if him need money na ur papa him wan go meet what’s up Siraheem.”

Eminex27:

“It's plenty.. money na River 🔥.”

spiritual0404:

“Police man don turn bouncer😢.”

2_3_5x:

“Keep going,Naso davido start too..no difference😂.”

Alameein_bello:

“Police man don see life.”

Akinleyeakinshola:

“Nothing wey police man never do for money 😂.”

holajumoke_b2:

“Hope all those currencies💸💸💸dey hang for Air so💨💨??. Hope e no dey touch ground so🤔?? Nigeria My Country🤭.”

ola_shile_dapper1:

“See Wetin Baba Okoya’s children turn Nigerians police to 🤦‍♀️.”

6dimensionarts:

“Mopol don turn content creator 😂. 2025 go choke !”

marlians_013:

“Police wey suppose dey station 👮‍♀️ don dey okoya’s house dey hold money for him children 😹 if you like use cap cover ur face well, we recognize you baba 😂.”

thebigmave:

“NPF in the Mud 👏.”

Mosesgotpaid:

“Our police is gone 😢.”

mashara__xx15:

“Police Wey suppose dae guide us don dae okoya house dae hold money 😂😂😂😂😂 Hustle oooo.”

stptravelsandtours:

“That's disrespectful to the police. Haba.”

_nicole.keefe_:

“Police is your friend, make my friend no help me hold money again?”

D.cargirl:

“They won’t see these ones to arrest o 😂😂 Nigeria my country.”

spanish_margarita:

“In Nigeria, the law is only for the poor.”

Acs_stella__:

“Nigerians are suddenly advocate of Nigerian police cos it's a rich kid involved 😂.”

Billionaire Rasaq Okoya's son shows off

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wahab Okoya, son of Razaq Okoya, the billionaire owner of Eleganza Group, showed off the items in his mother's wardrobe.

Wahab is the son of Shade Okoya, wife to the billionaire industrialist, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

The wardrobe looks like a fashion store, with numerous handbags, shoes, jewellery and other expensive things.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

