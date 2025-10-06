Africa Digital Media Awards

Adekunle Gold Hosts Fuji Carnival With Osupa, Taye Currency, Others: "Dem Dey Fight Indirectly?
Celebrities

Adekunle Gold Hosts Fuji Carnival With Osupa, Taye Currency, Others: “Dem Dey Fight Indirectly?

by  Olumide Alake reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • Adekunle Gold hosted Fuji Street Carnival in Lagos state, and the videos from the event have emerged on social media
  • Fuji stars Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, and Obesere were among the popular artistes who performed at the music event
  • The highlight of the carnival was the moment Oyo state-based Fuji star Taye Currency met Osupa

Afrobeats star Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, shut down Lagos Island with his music concert dubbed the Fuji Street Carnival on Sunday, October 5.

Adekunle Gold, who thrilled fans at the Big Brother Naija Season 10 grand finale, returned to the stage with a live performance as he continues to promote his latest music project, Fuji.

Osupa, Taye Currency, others perform at Adekunle Gold's concert in Lagos.
Adekunle Gold brings Saheed Osupa on stage at Fuji street carnival in Lagos. Credit: kingsaheedosupa/adekunlegold/tayecurrency


Nigerian singers like Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, Zlatan Ibile, and Obesere were among the popular faces who showed up for Adekunle as they serenaded fans with their hit songs.

Adekunle Gold brings Osupa on stage

A heartwarming video captured the moment the Orente crooner introduced Osupa on stage amid excitement from the crowd.

A clip also captured the moment Adekunle prostrated to greet Osupa, who swiftly pulled him up for a warm embrace.

Saheed Osupa and Taye Currency exchange pleasantries at Lagos concert.
Osupa and Taye Currency meet at Adekunle Gold's Fuji carnival in Lagos. Credit: kingsaheedosupa


The video showing the moment Adekunle Gold introduced Osupa is below:

Osupa and Taye Currency meet

The highlight of the event was the moment the paths of supposed rivals Osupa and Taye Currency crossed at Adekunle's music concert.

Osupa and Taye Currency doused every rumour of beef between them as they exchanged pleasantries like close friends.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Taye Currency declared that his popular Fuji colleague, Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma, was his boss, while referring to his counterpart, Saheed Osupa, as his colleague.

The video showing the moment Taye Currency and Osupa's paths crossed is below:

Reactions as Osupa meets Taye Currency

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens dropped comments about Taye Currency's display in the video. Read them below:

L0ne_Surviv0r_ said:

"If Osupa give ham one, e go faint like 100x…. Baba honourable e yan Portable."

LaughNLearnX

"Taye Currency: werey lan fi n wo werey."

timmy_sax said:

"Everything na agidi for this currency side. Oju riran yi nooni"

Oofela1 said:

"He did this with Pasuma too, his arrogance and lack of respect is just wah I dislike. Imagine K1 telling Pasuma or KSO you’re are my son that they keep denying it fenúwugate omo ni e."

uncastedplaaboy commented:

"You see this song wey them Dey play for background?? I don too bully the werey."

Daddyzee02 said:

"E sure me say Osupa go don clear am say na rubbish e do."

Abdulsalam5476 reacted:

"The Fuji music scene is the most peaceful era. Everyone is focused on making money, with no time to troll each other. A great choice."

TheMakkyy_001 said:

"Dem dey catch cruise or dem dey fight indirectly Or wetin be this."

Osupa to perform at another coronation party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osupa announced his return to Nigeria following his absence at the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Osupa also revealed he would be performing at another coronation party in honour of Oba Ladoja, dubbed Olubadan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, October 7, at Civic Center, Ibadan.

"I am back. When I was not around, something happened, but I am back," Osupa said while speaking in Yoruba in the video.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.



