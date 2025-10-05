BBNaija housemate Sultana was evicted from the reality show at the grand finale on Sunday, October 5

Sultana had made it to the top five the house before she joined the list of evicted housemates

Sultana's eviction has, however, stirred reactions on social media as netizens shared different opinions

BBNaija housemate Farida Sultana Auduson Ibrahim, better known as Sultana, has been evicted from the Season 10 edition of the reality show during the grand finale on Sunday, October 5.

The Adamawa State native made it to the top five before joining the list of evicted housemates after receiving the fewest votes among the finalists.

Her colleagues Koyin, Imisi and Dede emerged as the last three in the house.

Sultana’s last days in BBNaija house

The reality star, who set a record for herself by making it to the last five, had earlier been involved in drama in the house that led to her co-contestant, Faith, being disqualified from the show.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sultana and Faith were caught up in a scuffle that saw them dragging a basket with each other.

A viral video captured the moment Faith pulled the basket away from Sultana, causing her to lose balance and fall to the floor. Sultana was later seen limping as she stood up.

Biggie responded to the physical altercation by asking Faith to leave the house, a decision that stirred reactions among viewers.

A social media post about Sultana's eviction from Big Brother Naija house:

Reactions trail Sultana’s eviction

Sultana’s eviction from Biggie’s house has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many questioning whether Northern Nigeria voted for their own. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Mania249 said:

"Sultana don commot north no vote keh ????#BBNaija"

Gina_sneh said:

"Like really who doesn’t like Sultana? Like really. Nah the rigging is obvious jare #BBNaija it’s supposed to be a fair game to the viewers. I think I’m done with this show, I don reach my bus stop."

ItsCletuss_ said:

"Sultana, who has been evicted from the #BBNaija 10/10 house, ran game and nightlife in the same breath. Ships trending, edits trembling, and composure intact. Pretty by default, petty by demand. The North remembers, the diva edition."

mama_bomboy said:

"300000000 Million votes for Sultana , where??? One of the hm’s I didn’t connect with. Happy she didn’t win. Played some BS game."

LushIceBabe wrote:

"For me I've always known that Sultana ain't gonna win..so Sultans dont worry,she's got an army behind her,she's gonna make it either way her heart is pure let's keep supporting her out the house @_sultanafarida You are truly a Queen."

chakrahun100 commented:

"Someone in top 2 had 2 alliances and 1 is very strong.🤭😅 faiths people voted for someone after blaming sultana for faiths disqualification. The rest had no strong alliances. That made a massive difference. She is very lucky because those faith votes did a big thing #bbnaija."

Sultana hints at internal bleeding

Legit.ng also reported that Sultana sparked concern among fans following a heated encounter with disqualified housemate Faith.

Sultana made alarming statements about possibly having internal bleeding as a result of her fight.

In a conversation with fellow housemate Jason, Sultana revealed that she was experiencing unusual physical symptoms shortly after the fight.

