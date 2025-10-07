Davido got many people emotional recently by uploading lovely snapshots of his daughter, Imade, and his father, Adedeji Adeleke

The doting parent shared the photos on Instagram and pointed out how his daughter and her grandfather looked alike

This came shortly after his sister, Sharon Adeleke, opened up about the strong genes in the Adeleke family

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, melted hearts on social media with a heartfelt family moment that has fans buzzing.

The Afrobeats icon took to Instagram to share striking photos of his daughter, Imade, alongside her grandfather, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, highlighting their uncanny resemblance.

Davido stuns fans with photo proving Imade looks just like her grandfather. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Davido playfully referred to the pair as “twins,” subtly pointing out how strong the Adeleke genes are.

This came shortly after his sister, Sharon Adeleke, spoke about the strength of the Adeleke genes.

In a recent video, she stated that almost everyone in their family shares a noticeable resemblance in one way or another.

See his post below:

Davido’s post on Image, grandpa trends online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

elia_beautyy_flo_werr_ said:

"She looks like grandpa so much😍😍."

olufunke4145 said:

"She carried her grandfather's entire facial structure, as if he is running away from her.😂😍😍."

reimestores said:

"Na real twins."

mercy_kitchen_utensils said:

"Imade actually look like davido dad."

angelaken50 said:

"Imade Ur blessed jesus favourite ❤️."

clarvo231 said:

"Sharon rest in Jesus name amen 🙏 😂😂😂somebody shout power 😂😂😂😂."

geraldinechinenyeakusoba said:

"The sister should learn how to talk publicly, even lil Imade is always careful while on camera."

sweetestzuw_22 said:

"This shows he's not happy about that video Sharon made. Davido really loves Imade sha."

toniaodido said:

"This one I copy and paste."

g_bellzzz said:

"Finally , he has put her agbaya sister in place."

tontolofabrics said:

"They misinterpreted what his sister said about Gene..... He had to clear the air, his daughter is not a bast@rd. Fans e ma ni suuru."

berryba_ said:

"This Davido is wise 😍😍😍😍."

zatoplumpsis said:

"Sharon not mentioning imade no mean anything na 😂😂😂out of sight is out of mind. She fit forget.'

chika__146 said:

"This child have been bullied enough......una don transfer the hate on the mum to the child ......may God protect Sofia and imade."

reacharinze said:

"To be frank Imada is very beautiful ❤️❤️🥰 but she doesn’t look like the Adeleke, it Heiley that is grandpa’s carbon copy."

divine_tinna said:

"Yesoo imade is pure Adeleke blood very smart intelligent girl like grandpa Sophia twalle you finished work there well done Mama Imade."

angelaken50 said:

"I hear say chitidog ambulance don come carry them go hospital 😢."

veerahair said:

"Only haters will not acknowledge that imade look like his grandfather i kept saying this but Sophie hates just want to keep hating on innocent child that didn’t offend them 😮."

Fans reacts to Davido’s post on the resemblance between Imade and his father. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, Chioma engage in 14 fun questions

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, had fans and netizens gushing with their question-and-answer session.

Amid preparations for their white wedding ceremony in Miami, the couple engaged in a popular 14-question game for lovers.

In the clip, the husband and wife shared interesting details about their union, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng