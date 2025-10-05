Saidi Balogun has marked the one-year remembrance of his late daughter, Zeenat Jolade Balogun, with a heartfelt tribute

In October last year, reports surfaced that the veteran Yoruba actor lost his first daughter, Zeenat

To commemorate the anniversary, Saidi shared a video of Zeenat alongside an emotional message on social media

Veteran Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has paid a touching tribute to his late daughter, Zeenat Jolade Balogun, on the first anniversary of her passing.

It will be recalled that in October last year, reports emerged that the celebrated Yoruba actor had lost his first daughter, Zeenat.

To mark the painful one-year remembrance, Saidi shared an emotional video of his daughter on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt message that moved many of his followers.

The actor’s tribute quickly drew the attention of fans and colleagues alike, as he openly reflected on the grief and absence he has felt over the past year.

In his Instagram post, Saidi shared a candlelit setup adorned with flowers, along with a photo of Zeenat and emoticons symbolising heartbreak and sorrow. In another post, he shared a screenshot of the official family statement issued at the time of her passing.

The statement described Zeenat as a fighter who embodied joy, acceptance, and resilience. She was also remembered as someone who strongly believed in the mantra, “never give up.”

A year later, Saidi took to Instagram once again to honour her memory. Alongside a video montage of Zeenat, he shared a simple but powerful message:

“One year strong. NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN! Rest on, my angel. Zeenat Jolade Balogun.”

In a previous report, Nollywood actors Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams warmed fans' hearts after a video of the two surfaced online.

The estranged couple was seen with another lady, and their conversation caught the attention of social media users.

In the clip, Saidi mentioned that he was going to get food for his ex-wife, who lost her father last year.

Reacting, a lady in their company remarked that Fathia didn't want food, but needed money for fuel.

Balogun responded, saying there was no amount of money he could give Fathia that she would appreciate.

Fathia then looked at her ex-husband and asked if she seemed like someone begging for money, while Saidi just looked on as she spoke.

Fans were thrilled to see the video and wondered if the two who shares the same birthday had reunited. Some referenced a song by Saheed Osupa about the estranged couple coming back together.

A few also questioned why Fathia is still known as Balogun despite changing her surname to Williams. They expressed hope that the two, who share the same birthday, were truly back together.

Netizens react to Saidi Balogun’s tribute

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with words of comfort and solidarity.

Here are some of the reactions compiled by Legit.ng:

temikosoko said:

"My forever active baby❤️❤️. Rest easy Jolade❤️."

khalidgram__ said:

"my queen, rest on❤️."

motunradeadejoke said:

Hmmmmmmm it’s well with you sir. Gbogbo abiyamo aye ani shofo omo🙏😢😢😢 rest on darling❤️."

ronkeoshodioke said:

"Hmmm It is well with you sir."

officialomoborty said:

"😢😢😢 May her soul continue to rest in peace. 🙏🙏."

funlolafar said:

"Allah knows best!🤲🏽🙏🏽🤲🏽."

tawaajisefinni said:

"Hmmmm it is well uncle 🫂 my condolences 💐 🙏🙏🙏."

obran1 said:

"The lord will comfort you Mr Saidi Balogun , your Angel is watching over you ,sleep on beautiful ❤️."

iamfunkeogungbe said:

"Hnm miss you so much my sister."

