Mercy Aigbe’s second husband Kazim Adeoti shared adoring images of himself and the Nollywood actress

Kazim posted pictures on his Instagram page to commemorate the start of October

The renowned marketer went on to write some sweet words that caught the attention of both his fans and netizens

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti have once again got people talking online after sharing some sweet, loved-up photos of themselves.

In the pictures posted by Kazim, the couple is seen rocking matching outfits, smiling and looking happy with each other.

What really stood out to many were the words the businessman used in his caption as he wished his followers a Happy New Month.

He wrote:

“When two hearts move in rhythm, even the fabric upon them speaks a story. From the matching outfits to the letters boldly written across our chests, we wear more than clothes.

"We wear a message. Thin Line is not just a movie. It is a mirror of love, choices, and destiny. Streaming now on @naijaonnetflix & @kava.tv. What better day to celebrate than this Independence Day, a reminder of freedom, love, and the power of stories that last forever.”

See his post below:

In a previous report, Kazim Adeoti caught the attention of social media users with his recent interview on the Oyinmomo show.

The popular Nollywood marketer shared the ugly side of his career.

While discussing his experiences so far, he stated that he has been duped several times by dishonest movie producers. He mentioned that the likes of Oga Bello, Femi Adebayo, Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, and many others are renowned personalities he has worked with.

According to him, these figures, especially his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, left a lasting impression on him and stood out due to the traits he admired in her.

Furthermore, he shared that he has built houses and given out cars to many popular producers in the industry. However, he hates to brag, which is why he remains quiet when they misbehave.

Netizens reacted to Kazim Adeoti’s post

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, with many dropping heart emojis.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olayeenkadairo said:

"Fantastic movie. Phenomenal story line. Take your flowers."

i_am_roqeebatakintola said:

"My favorite couple ❤️❤️."

helen_paul608 said:

"Awwwwww😍😍😍😍🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬."

v_ceee said:

"This right here is the definition of love + culture + storytelling ❤️🔥 THIN LINE is a whole vibe."

