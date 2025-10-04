Music legend 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, has surfaced online with another video featuring his wife

Legit.ng reported that the singer and his wife arrived in the UK on October 2 ahead of his tour and performances, but failed to proceed as planned.

After refuting the trending rumours about their messy fight, the singer released a new video that has got fans talking

2Baba is telling everyone to mind their business with his latest online action that has got fans talking.

Mixed reactions had trailed news that 2baba and Natasha Osamaru had a heated fight upon their arrival in the UK. It was also reported that the singer was allegedly arrested by UK police, hindering his scheduled performances.

2baba shuns haters with new video with his pregnant wife, Natasha.

The singer made a video to shut down the rumours and has now shared another clip as he stepped out with his wife in the UK. The couple looked smitten with each other as their fingers were intertwined.

Fans have both gushed and criticized this new development, as the clip continued to go viral.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react as 2baba shares video with Natasha

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@amakasregister said:

"He looks much happier in this relationship, even though his ex-wife loved him more than she loved herself."

@mz_fresh_ajoke said:

"Any relationship that feels like proving a point is not a happy one. Okay! Bye! 👋."

@ayomi___x said:

"E get as you go actually take life seriously and all these celebrity arguments and gossip just no go dey interest you😒."

@jumpsuitmagazine said:

"I won’t be surprised if she’s the one controlling his media and posting all these things herself 😂😂😂."

@nke_ruka said:

"Truth be told, he looks more relaxed with this lady! Please women, allow the men do the loving, urs is to respect! It's better wen the man loves more."

2baba trends as she shared new video with Natasha.

@sir_aces siad:

"Thats how he was debunking with Annie left right and center... Its their marital journey and the waywardness no concern anybody."

@i_am_tohree said:

"I mind my own business and I don't give a fck!! As stated in this song... next!!!"

@hrh_kingdiamond said:

"If you know the history of that woman and her family, u go just Dey pity 2face cos her only mission is to teach him a lesson 😢."

@daddy_marvel said:

"At this my age and family responsibilities wey full my head, no be celeb mata dey consign me. Una wey e consign, una do well ooo."

@makanjuolaprincess said:

"This relationship looks so unreal to me. I wish you both the best."

@a_d_a_u_g_o_ said:

"This must be so stressful because they have to keep up appearances to prove a point."

@edafe_henry010 said:

"Boss stop trying to prove a point to this Genz online sir you’re above 50 and can do Whatever the F you want .. nothing is going to change your legendary status nothing."

@caleb_inioluwa said:

"If you like d!e untop another person matter. Nobody send ur papa."

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his new wife made the headline of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

