Content creator Iziegbe Ogbeide has reacted to Faith Adewale's disqualification from the BBNaija house just days before the grand finale

Iziegbe Ogbeide, who expressed her disappointment in Faith, claimed he would have emerged as the winner

The content creator also lashed out at Faith for not being in control of his emotions following his confrontation with female housemate Sultana

Controversial content creator Iziegbe Ogbeide has expressed disappointment in Faith Adewale following his disqualification from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house.

Recall that Faith was disqualified from the reality show on Thursday, October 2, for physically assaulting fellow housemate Sultana.

The decision was announced by Biggie after an emergency meeting was summoned in the main lounge, where Faith was ordered to leave the house immediately.

Faith’s disqualification followed a scuffle between him and Sultana during a group task.

Iziegbe Ogbeide drags BBNaija's Faith

Iziegbe Ogbeide criticized Faith for not being in control of his emotions during his confrontation with Sultana. According to Ogbeide, Faith would have emerged as the winner of the BBNaija season 10 edition.

"Because you don dey win things since, you dey win, dem dey vote, you come think say you be Jesus, that that place is now your father's house. To follow woman drag like that you no dey shame. See the way you used force on her can you use that same force on your fellow man," she said.

Ogbeide also lashed out at former BBNaija star Pere for attempting to justify Faith's actions by saying Sultana provoked him.

"Pere, you want to justify your bad behaviour? You’re not in control of your emotions, birds of the same feather, you all go around beating your sisters," she said.

"You should have won, but you wanted to show your strength against a woman, acting arrogantly. you suppose dey cut ticket for Ojota. As a man, you should be in control of your emotions," she added.

The video of Iziegbe Ogbeide dragging Faith following his disqualification from the BBNaija house is below:

Reactions as Iziegbe Ogbeide drags BBNaija's Faith:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens threw their support behind Iziegbe Ogbeide. Read the comments below:

Mabel Unuijaga said:

"Them for arrest that faith after disqualification."

Isabella Eve Okojie reacted:

"Person wey carry chair sit-down for were them dey cook that person get sense."

Paul Bella commented:

"I nor no which kin doctor faith be Maybe na veterinary doctor way dey deal with wild animals cause that boy na proper ozwor."

Didi Mamman commented:

"I luv d guy but dis behaviour ehn faith fit kpai em patient out of annoyance."

Nde Martins said:

"Biggie thought he was bringing in a doctor, little did he know he actually brought a patient."

Mary Ijomah commented:

"Wetin fit that boy na conductor! Him get all the attributes Conductor anger Conductor height Conductor strength of argument Conductor steps topnotch."

