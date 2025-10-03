It was all fun and excitement at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's son, Rakeem Mkambala's 40-day ceremony held in Tanzania

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered to celebrate the dedication of the newborn, to the joy of many

Enioluwa's girlfriend took over the dance floor, leaving Priscilla to exclaim in excitement as she hailed her best friend for making a good choice

A trending video captured some fun moments from Rakeem Mkambala's 40-day ceremony, and we are here for it.

The footage, highlighted by Legit.ng, captured the moment Enioluwa's girlfriend, Phina, showed netizens what her mum gave her on the dance floor.

joined the other cultural dancers who were busy rolling their waists and showcasing their moves. She immediately became the main attraction as she gracefully whined her waist, beautifully, despite the tightness of her body-flattering dress.

Priscilla Ojo, on the other hand, caught a glimpse of the moment and excitedly shouted:

"Ah Enny, you're enjoying o!"

A remark that many online users found hilarious.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions trail Enioluwa's girlfriend's dance clip

Read some reactions here:

@ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

"Wait oo, na serious relationship ? I be."

@dammy4real said:

"E Dey enjoy wetin? 😂that’s just Priscy's replacement, his new bestie."

@mzsonia22 said:

"As Tanzania carry our princess we sef go carry their own princess.😍😍😍."

@zaralinda_ said:

"I didn’t know Dey were serious about dat relationship stuff 😂😂😂… he Dey enjoy Nobi lie 😂."

@ifeh_unique said:

"@neons_zobo the zobo with beetroots and dates, flavoured with Pinapples is just freshly prepared. Order yours now."

@zaralinda_ said:

@ateen4eva said:

"Kojo gidivin..kwame gidivin.. father nno gidivin.. bros Amadi gidivin.. Eni gidivin .. our wife gidivin."

@leeofthegoodlife_ said:

"That gurl face too strong be like she go senior eni😮."

@awele_01 said:

"Wich one is “as she shows what her hot body can do?😭😹."

@priscy_pere said:

"Na why Eni leav£ 9jaaa girls rvn go Tanzanian...No be small thing."

@chibuenyimblessing said:

"The Nigeria in her 😂😂😂😂…. Eni you dey enjoy oooooh."

@saint_faustina said:

"I no like this pictures wey insta dey put under every comment o😂 shey this pictures no too much?"

@jamstrings8 said:

"😂 whi this one's think say them dey deceive

@i.am_somaa said:

"What's going on ,why's everyone replying with the same pictures."

@d.fixer_ said:

"Strong Yansh!"

@dammy4real said:

@_lovelymakeover said:

"Eni no deey do men again 😁😁shey him fellow mam show am premium shege m sure."

Enioluwa welcomes Tanzanian girlfriend

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian influencer Enioluwa finally heeded his fans' advice and brought his Tanzanian lover home.

Enioluwa had been on the radar of Nigerians ever since Priscilla Ojo made her relationship with Juma Jux Instagram official.

In a new video, Enioluwa silenced naysayers as he welcomed his Tanzanian girlfriend home, to the joy of many.

