The Independence Day celebrations kicked off with high spirits as Nigerians embraced 65 years of strength, resilience, and unity

Among the celebrations recorded were celebrities going all out to celebrate the nation in the vibrant colours of green and white

This article spotlighted a few celebrities who were intentional about embracing the nation's 65th independence

Nigeria's 65th Independence Day celebrations were marked with infectious energy and style, as citizens and celebrities alike came together to commemorate this significant milestone.

The nation's vibrant colours, green and white, dominated the festivities, symbolising unity and pride.

Five Nigerian celebrities rocked stunning outfits as Nigeria celebrated its 65th Independence anniversary. Credit: @ifyskitchen, @iamthatpj, @eniola_badmus

Across various platforms, Nigerians expressed their joy, and some celebrities represented with their outfits.

1. Pastor Jimmy Odukoya showed up in native

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, was one of those whose vibrant outfits caught the attention of Legit.ng.

The stylish man of God showed up in an olive-coloured native, representing the rich soil and agricultural abundance of the country.

On his IG page, he wrote:

"Happy Independence Day! Welcome to October: it is your month of Ordered Steps!! God is ordering your steps this month and you will not be put to shame 🙏🏾🙌🏾."

2. Eniola Badmus repped in vibrant green

Nigerian actress-turned-politician Eniola Badmus showed up boldly on social media in a vibrant green suit. She paired it with an all-white lacy inner for softness and capped it with white shoes.

Eniola’s look was sealed with a caption that spoke about the Nigerian spirit being alive in us, whether home or abroad. This was just one of the many looks that made Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day colourful and memorable.

3. Ify's kitchen stood out from the crowd

Ify's kitchen was one of the pioneers of good content creation and has risen through the ranks to maintain her relevance, both at home and abroad. Over the years, Ify Mogekwu has shown great taste in not just her food, but her style as well.

And so, as Nigeria celebrated her 65th Independence, Ify fed our eyes with her gorgeous lilac dress. She gave the look an oomph with pearly accessories, often exuding sophistication at its finest.

Ify's captioned as post thus:

"Today, we celebrate not just our independence, but the courage, diversity, and creativity that make us truly Nigerian🇳🇬. May our unity remain our power and our progress never end.💚🤍Cheers to Nigeria at 65,a nation of greatness and promise!"

4. Popular Influencer Kene got creative with her look

Billionaire's daughter Kene, widely known as Kene's Glow, totally "ate" with her look, as the Gen Zs would say. Kene gained more relevance on social media after her wedding to her billionaire fiancé, Ugo.

The online personality was also one of those whose Independence Day celebration outfits spoke volumes beyond style.

One look at Kene's outfit, and you’d know that a lot of intentionality, detailing, and craftsmanship went into it.

She rocked a white dress made from Aso Oke fabric, sewn in an off-shoulder style. However, on her shoulders, comfortable horses stood, crafted out of the rare fabric, representing the nation's undefeatable strength.

Many online users also applauded her outfit.

Kene wrote:

"Happy Independence Day, Stand firm in your values not just because of Nigeria but because you are Nigerian. 💚"

5. Miss Universe Nigeria, Onyinyechi Basil stunned in white

Onyinyechi Basil, who went on to win the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 crown, representing Anambra state, also made the list.

Yechi kept her look simple, yet elegant. She showed up in her native attire, adorned with coral beads of different sizes. She sealed the look with a horse tail, which matched her white outfit perfectly.

She wrote:

"65 Years of Independence🇳🇬Today, I stand in gratitude for the land that shaped me and the people who inspire me every single day. Nigeria is a story of resilience, brilliance, and hope - a story I am honored to carry with me wherever I go.

"As Miss Universe Nigeria 2025, my crown is not just mine - it belongs to every Nigerian whose light deserves to be seen on the global stage. Our voices, our culture, and our strength are treasures I hold with pride and purpose. Here’s to 65 years of Nigeria and to the generations rising with courage, grace, and possibility. 💚🤍💚"

Nigerian celebrities' kids who represented

As per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigeria turned 65 on October 1, 2025, and it was another moment to celebrate the country's cultural heritage.

Popular Nigerian celebrity kids participated in their school cultural day events, displaying attires from different tribes across the country.

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Day Celebration, Legit.ng shared in this article how popular celebrity children stepped out in style.

