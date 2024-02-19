Some Nigeria students showed off the pots of jollof rice they cooked in school, and the video went viral

One after the other, they opened their pots of rice to show how it looked and what kind of meat they used to cook it

Some of them made use of boiled eggs to cook their jollof rice, while some had no meat at all

A group of students showed that variety is the spice of life with their pots of jollof rice.

In a video shared by @nitabliss7, seven ladies showed off their different pots of jollof rice placed on camp gas cylinders.

Some used boiled eggs to cook their rice. Photo credit: TikTok/@nitabliss7.

Source: TikTok

The ladies lined up and opened the pots, showing that some had boiled eggs while others had no meat.

Some netizens who saw the pots of rice appreciated the ladies for keeping their kitchen clean.

Others, however, said the jollof rice was not looking palatable.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students show off their jollof rice

@¥miky commented:

"Rice industry."

@Val said:

"Please link me up with Irene I’ll like to know better."

@evrytnsftyolly commented:

"I love Irene already. Her food is as beautiful as she is. Just because she is my namesake."

@Alhaji Chukwunonye said:

"Their kitchen is very neat and their cooking pots too."

@EDDIE MURPHY reacted:

"Make una sell all the pot use the money buy one big pot."

@KOMBAT asked

"Are you guys Nigerians?"

@MusicBizzz commented:

"So nobody here sabi cook Jellof rice."

@Khalifa asked:

"Abeg meat cost for una area?"

@Twinkle commented:

"Make una no allow Ghanaian see this rice."

@Flourish bliss said:

"Please make una hide that rice before Ghana go see am .....please fast."

@Karakuta commented:

"I don use my eyes test all the rice, all of them no sweet."

Lady cooks delicious rice for labourers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady made some labourers happy by serving them delicious food without taking money from them.

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady showed how excited the labourers were as they ate the food.

She said the gesture made her happy, and a lot of TikTok users who saw the clip also appreciated her.

