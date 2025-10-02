Nigeria turned 65 today, October 1, 2025, and it was another moment to celebrate the country's cultural heritage

Popular Nigerian celebrity kids participated in their school cultural day events, displaying attires from different tribes across the country

As Nigeria marked its 65th independence day celebration, Legit.ng shares in this article how popular celebrity children stepped out in style

As the rest of the world ushers in a new month, October 1, however, signifies an important date in the history of Nigeria as the country marks its 65th anniversary since gaining independence from the British colonial masters.

This year, as Nigeria marked 65 years of independence, Nigerians, including celebrities, took it upon themselves to celebrate in different ways.

Nigerian celebrity kids in traditional attire on 65th independence day celebration. Credit: mabelmakun/ifeluv/mercyantang

Source: Instagram

Celebrity children were not left out as they stepped out in style, celebrating the country's rich heritage in adorable traditional outfits.

From ethnic attires to beaded accessories and hairstyles, these celebrity kids served us some cultural vibes, with their parents flooding social media with adorable photos and videos of their outfits across major social media platforms in the country.

In this article, Legit.ng shares a list of popular Nigerian celebrity kids in adorable and culturally significant outfits for the country's 65th independence day celebration.

1. Comedian AY's daughter slays in Iro and Buba

Comedian Ayo Makun aka AY's daughter, Ayomide, celebrated Nigeria's independence day dressed in Yoruba attire, 'aso oke iro and buba' with a matching gele, ipele accessorised with traditional beads.

Check out a video of Ayomide in her traditional attire below:

2. Skit maker Oluwadollarz's son in Agbada

The skit maker's baby mama, Ife Luv, shared a funny video of her dressing up her son for the Independence Day celebration.

She disclosed her son wanted to rock a style known as Atiku to school, but she insisted he represented the Yoruba culture by wearing an Agbada instead.

A video of Oluwadollarz's son dressing up is below:

3. BBNaija star Mercy Antang's daughter slays

The reality star flooded her social media page with heartwarming pictures of her daughter Keilah rocking an attire with origin from Calabar.

BBNaija star Mercy Antang shares adorable photos of daughter. Credit: mercyantang

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Mercy Atang, wrote in a caption,

"Happy new month fam online uncles and aunties asked to see Princess Keilah in her traditional outfit, here she is My very own Achalugo."

4. Kiekie's daughter slays in Iro and Buba

The content creator and actress, who is known for her high fashion taste also shared how her daughter Shonaola stepped out for Nigeria's 65th independence day celebration.

Kiekie's daughter slayed in Yoruba attire, wearing iro and buba, with local beads on her hands, neck and leg.

Sharing pictures of her daughter slaying in her traditional attire, Kiekie wrote in a caption:

"I PRESENT TO YOU ADUNI MI Shonaola stepped out as a Yoruba princess to her Cultural themed Independence Day celebration."

Comments about Mercy Antang's daughter's attire

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerians as they shared their opinions about the outfits. Read the comments below:

helen_daniel_lolo said:

"Awwwww she's so calmly beautiful Happy New Month."

nikkys_something wrote:

"So beautiful she looks so much like the dad na this one dem dey na my papa born me."

vickystarfrancis said:

"The real Achalugo,she looks exactly like her dad in 3rd frame,I love u keilah."

itohan.sarah said:

"Tiny hands, a heart so true, A smile that melts the world in two. A precious soul, so fresh, so bright —A little star, our pure delight."

Cuppy faces criticism over Independence Day message

Legit.ng also reported that businessman Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, shared a message on social media to mark Nigeria's 65th independence day.

Cuppy penned a passionate note about her love for the country, describing Nigeria as her birthplace, home, and country.

The billionaire heiress' social media post, however, triggered backlash as Nigerians lashed out at her.

Source: Legit.ng