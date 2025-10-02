Businessman Simon Guobadia has told a Nigerian court he’s pulling Porsha’s residency sponsorship

The businessman stated recently that she used documents from their marriage to travel post-divorce

Porsha's camp, however, declared that she is unbothered and focusing on her Atlanta life and RHOA filming

The fallout from Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s short-lived marriage has taken another dramatic turn.

Simon, who hails from Nigeria, has told a High Court of Justice in Kaduna State that he no longer wishes to sponsor Porsha’s residency permit in the country.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Simon made it clear that his ex-wife should no longer benefit from paperwork tied to their former marriage.

Simon Guobadia asks court to revoke his ex Porsha Williams residence permit.

The entrepreneur explained that he was alerted by Nigerian authorities that Porsha traveled to Lagos in December 2024 using a document that had been issued while they were still married.

He insisted that since their divorce has been finalized, he has a duty to cut off the sponsorship.

In a statement to TMZ, Simon said:

“It was brought to my attention by the Nigerian Government that she traveled using a document issued during our marriage. I was advised that, given our legal divorce, I have a duty to withdraw the sponsorship associated with that document.”

He added that he was particularly disappointed that Porsha attended the lively “Detty December” festivities in Lagos last year despite their split.

Simon went further, telling the outlet that his action was also in line with a promise he made on Instagram, that Porsha would not be welcomed back for Nigeria’s famous December celebrations this year.

Porsha's camp says she's unbothered

Sources close to the reality star have played down the move.

According to insiders, Porsha isn’t worried about Simon’s withdrawal and currently has no plans to return to Nigeria.

Someone from her camp told TMZ.

“She’s focused on filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and living in the home she won in the divorce."

If she ever decides to return to Nigeria, the insiders say she’ll simply apply for her own paperwork.

I regret marrying Porsha - Simon Guobadia

In June, Guobadia, speaking about his divorce battle, claimed that he deeply regrets marrying the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star. He accused her of targeting him for financial gain.

Simon, who was deported back to Nigeria earlier after spending four months in ICE custody for immigration violations, said he was completely blindsided when Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 14 months of marriage.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams divorced in 2024.

Porsha Williams speaks on divorce with Simon

Legit.ng earlier reported that Porsha Williams also spoke about the divorce to Simon Guobadia in a recent interview

The estranged couple had a lavish wedding ceremony a few years ago, with Porsha seen wearing traditional attire for the occasion.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

