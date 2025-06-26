Simon Guobadia alleged that the reality TV star only married him for financial gains and plotted their divorce like a coup

Guobadia revealed that Williams gets $40,000 monthly in alimony for 14 months and can live in their Atlanta home for 3 years—on his dime

He called the $560k divorce settlement unfair and vowed to challenge it in court, even up to the Supreme Court

Nigerian-American businessman Simon Guobadia has come out swinging in a fiery new interview, revealing explosive details about his short-lived marriage to reality TV star Porsha Williams.

Speaking to Page Six, the 61-year-old entrepreneur didn’t hold back, claiming that he deeply regrets marrying the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, accusing her of targeting him for financial gain.

Simon said bluntly:

“I think I was targeted. I was targeted from day one for financial reasons"

Simon Guobadia said Porsha Williams married him for financial gain.

According to Simon, the relationship began in his most vulnerable moment, fresh off a divorce from another RHOA cast member, Falynn Guobadia, when Porsha allegedly slid into his DMs. Within 30 days, they were engaged, a decision he now calls the worst mistake of his life.

“She took the house and $560k”- Simon alleges divorce was a setup

Simon, who was deported back to Nigeria earlier this month after spending four months in ICE custody for immigration violations, said he was completely blindsided when Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 14 months of marriage.

Porsha claimed the split was triggered by “dark road” issues surrounding Simon’s immigration status. But Simon sees it differently.

He also revealed that he sent her a savage text, comparing the marriage to a botched investment:

“This was a $5 million rehab project that I took on.”

According to court documents, Porsha walked away with $560,000 in alimony, to be paid over 14 months, and secured their Atlanta mansion for another 3 years, with Simon footing all expenses.

Simon warned:

"If she chooses to buy the property, she must give him 50% equity Of course, I’m appealing. I’ve honored prenups in past marriages, but not this time. “I’ll take it to the Supreme Court if I have to.”

Simon denies bond with Porsha’s daughter

Though Porsha and Simon never had children together, their respective kids—including Porsha’s daughter PJ—lived with them at times. Still, Simon says he intentionally kept his distance.

He stated:

“I don’t have a relationship with her daughter. Women often use kids to get back into your life, and Porsha is no exception.”

He even claimed that she tried reaching out during the divorce to say her daughter missed him, but he ignored the message.

See Porsha William's post here:

Guobadia revealed that Williams gets $40,000 monthly in alimony for 14 months.

"I'm pleased with divorce to Simon Guobadia" - Porsha Williams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Porsha Williams has finally opened up about her divorce from her billionaire ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in a recent interview.

The estranged couple had a lavish wedding ceremony a few years ago, with Porsha seen wearing traditional attire for the occasion.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

