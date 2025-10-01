Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, sent the internet buzzing with new explosive allegations against billionaire Dangote

Recall that the sister of the reality TV star died after being hit by a Dangote truck in Benin City, where she also lost a leg

In a video from her IG Live session, Phyna opened up about what she suspected regarding her sister’s treatment after the businessman stepped in

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna (Ijeoma Josephina Otabor), has made a startling allegation against Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The reality TV star claimed that the billionaire may have been involved in the mysterious death of her sister, Ruth Otabor.

Phyna drops bombshell as Dangote is linked to mysterious hospital injection. Credit: @unusualphyna, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

Phyna returned to Instagram after laying her sister to rest and expressed suspicion about the circumstances surrounding Ruth's death.

In an emotionally charged video, she said:

“My mind is telling me that Dangote’s company told the hospital to inject my sister so that she would die.”

The BBNaija alumna did not provide detailed evidence to support the accusation but insisted that her instincts told her something was not right.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Phyna’s allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abigailbraiding said:

"Pain is all I see around her. Phyna it is well! God got you and Ruth’s kids."

eno__essien said:

"The comments oh my God! Empathy is really gone 😢 cos like how did we get here??? This girl is obviously in pains and grief and every feeling that comes with loosing someone and all y’all are concern about if she’s on something???? Ehhh! Humans and humanity is gone! 😭."

amanda_akano said:

"Comment section passed the vibe check 👏."

ucheluv said:

"In this life, when u wake up in the morning, whether u are educated or not, ASK GOD FOR WISDOM! This very important

sterke_mooie_livia said:

"I wish you peace and healing. I am sending you a hug and my love through this note. Special thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with you and your family during this grieving moment❤️."

ms_marisb said:

"I understand she’s grieving but pls someone should caution her about her statements . As with these allegations she might be called in to prove them. The law doesn’t understand grief at the detriment to another. Sending love and Gods comfort."

pepelimmamaumude said:

"May God forgive ya’ll insulting this girl. Na when e happen to ena, ena go know how it feels. Bullies!! May God comfort you nd your family Phyna at this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

audzkahz siad:

"Are these the only parts u picked from her live? Fvk it man! Now i believe her saying dat bloggers were paid to chat sh!t about her…shez still live guys incase u wantu watch for urself this girl is going thru alot 😢😢💔💔."

enzigbonwa_luxurywears said:

"When you lost a loved one,you will understand what this girl is going through.. how can you all be saying she’s on drugs ??someone whom her beloved sister just passed on, Nigerians we can do better Haba !!"

k.brule said:

"Well it’s not far fetched to be very honest. I think she’s well within her rights to think that and had she thought of it earlier she could have gotten independent toxicology report 😪💔."

Shock as Phyna links Dangote to sister’s final moments. Credit: @unusualphyna, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

Phyna on Dangote's compensation

The Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate drew public attention following her sister Ruth Otabor's death.

In a viral video, the BBNaija winner spoke candidly about the financial and emotional fallout following her sister’s death.

Phyna opened up on how the billionaire compensated her family, triggering reactions online.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng