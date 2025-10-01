Mercy Eke's birthday celebration was far from over as the former Big Brother Naija winner showed off new items online.

The online personality shared a video via her official Snapchat page where she showed off the gifts she received from her mystery man.

Eke's gifts consisted of wads of cash in foreign currency and other luxury items, as the videos continued to trend

Online users have hailed Mercy Eke as one of the top baddies on the internet as she continues to cement her position.

Mercy, a former Big Brother Naija winner, celebrated her 35th birthday on September 29, 2025, to the joy of many.

Her special day was celebrated by her friends, some of whom were also past contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Meanwhile, a new video posted by the media personality captured the moment she flaunted over N100 million in dollars, a Hermes bag, and an iPhone 17.

Mercy expressed so much happiness in the clip, as the said gifts were from her mystery man. However, the minority have opined that Mercy Eke was starting to serve as a bad influence to the younger generation.

Watch the video here:

Mercy Eke's birthday clip trends

Mercy Eke's luxury gifts ignites reactions

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@elofunam said:

"Did Mercy grow up poor? I don't understand this showoff."

@obitaris101 said:

"Guys pls don’t fall for this things,keep working hard and mind your business social media isn’t a real place #NoPressure❤️."

@thisisking_fk said:

"If this video makes you feel less or oppressed, your life has spoil 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️."

@madona_simeon said:

"Young girls be careful and be contented, that’s the easy way to good life 😍😍😍😍."

@lily_official_20 said:

"Dear young girls don’t be pressured on what you see on social media."

@onyinjacobs said:

"But they they have influenced many women to buy ordinary green tea for 800k through all these fake videos 📼."

@yummy_xstal said:

"Is everything alright with this girl??? Always seeking validation 😮nawa."

@onyinjacobs said:

"Great influencer, top-notch. She can display anything to make her money and make her page colourful. So be careful if you are that type of girl who copies every thing she sees from people."

@mel_aniegoddess said:

"U will never see Rihanna doing such 😂😂😂. Girl be contented with what u have ❤️❤️."

