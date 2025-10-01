Big Brother Naija star Phyna trended online as she opened up about her sister Ruth Otabor’s demise

Recall that the sister of the reality TV star died after a Dangote truck hit her in Benin City, where she also lost a leg

In a recent revelation, Phyna opened up on how the billionaire compensated her family, triggering reactions online

Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate Phyna has once again drawn public attention following her sister Ruth Otabor's death.

In a recent viral video, the BBNaija winner spoke candidly about the financial and emotional fallout following her sister’s death.

Phyna revealed that billionaire Dangote, whose truck killed her sister, sent only N20 million to her following the tragic demise.

She further cried out over the money she spent to clear debts and handle expenses related to the burial.

According to Phyna, the amount was far less than what was needed and left the family feeling shortchanged during this painful time.

Phyna also alleged that after the money was sent, the businessman tried to manipulate her and her parents emotionally.

Phyna issued a stark warning to the businessman as she threatened to set his trailers on fire if the situation was not handled to her satisfaction.

Watch her video below:

Fans react to BBNaija Phyna’s rant

kristeenjosh said:

"First time seeing everyone in the comment section being united 👏. it is well with you phyna 😢."

iniabasi93 said:

"So much pain on one person 😢."

posh_sele said:

"Pls no one should drag phyna .. let’s try and feel her pain too. She is human 😢."

kelechidike said:

"It’s not easy to lose a loved one even in this situation. I pray God consoles your family. Sending you lots of hugs, love and good energy.❤️❤️."

deus__dominus said:

"The family should negotiate with Dangote for fully funded college tuition and some monthly stipend for the kids while in college with guaranteed employment upon graduation...."

adedami__ said:

"20M for 2kids and aged parents that might probably have developed blood pressure due to the death of there daughter 😢."

tylove4you said:

"20 million dollars or 20 million naira? It better be dollars ooo.. He can afford it. If the same thing happened in America you would be paid out 20 million dollars or more…"

_mimimez_ said:

"Ohh God,she's pained.she can't even explain anything straight. Sis pls take some rest,mourn your sister and come online later ."

patrikjudith said:

"Una never know say na rich men stingy die 🥹."

derannie9 said:

"Let’s me say this phyna boo please try and calm down now you are angry vocally showcase and spitting all you are going to do !! I doubt if they will take you seriously, relax even though it’s tough think well and act not talking."

christino.marcel said:

"20meter wey Wiz dey give person on a normal day,abba na make Dem fear God o 😢...."

gifty_mosesg said:

"As many of Una wey yarn dust say Watin she dey ask of money for or say make she compose herself my dear I pray for u today may Nija happen to u and ur loved ones o so that you will show us a good example of how things like this should be handled."

scents_by_dachicq said:

"Some saying 20m like its worth d life and people involve. Na cuz naija no get law now. How much is 20m? Can that takia of the children left behind till university days. People wey no get money self and had this similar case took up responsibility cuz they have feelings. Some of you saying 20m like big deal , you need to really know your worth."

Phyna's late sister to be immortalised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) also reacted to Ruth Otabor's demise.

NAPS, in a statement, disclosed it was working to provide support for Ruth's family and to honour her legacy.

The body also revealed Phyna's late sister would be immortalised at Auchi Polytechnic.

