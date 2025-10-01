Hellen Ati, the woman alleged to have a child with Cubana Chief Priest, broke down in tears online

She claimed she had been unfairly dismissed as an attention-seeker despite insisting on paternity support

The nightlife promoter continued to deny fathering a child outside of wedlock, insisting the story was false

Hellen Ati, the Kenyan woman who claims Cubana Chiefpriest fathered her child, has released an emotional video online.

In the viral clip, Hellen broke down in tears while recounting the backlash she has suffered since making the allegations public.

According to her, people have labelled her a clout chaser, a liar, and even a content creator seeking cheap fame.

Hellen Ati, alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest, breaks down in tears in new video.

She lamented:

“He made people believe that what I am doing is clout chasing, content. Nobody believes me. Everybody is just dragging me everyday. Just because I gave birth for someone who is known all over…”

The Kenyan, who has been consistent in her claims, stated that all she wants is acknowledgment and support for her child.

She explained that she has been carrying the burden alone and feels abandoned in the fight for her child’s welfare.

Despite her pleas, Cubana Chief Priest has maintained his stance, denying all claims.

The nightlife businessman insists he has no child outside his marriage and described the allegations as false and damaging.

Watch the video here:

Fans drop hot takes on Hellen Ati's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Amy_beke

"Helen makes it harder to take her serious, one minute she’s crying another minute she’s catching cruise. Ike gwuru"

@Oscarimuetinya:

"Yikes… clout chasing accusations hit different when people forget there’s a real human behind the screen. Hope she finds some peace"

@DrealCk231:

"What were you expecting when you went about the whole issue the wrong way???……. I do not feel sorry for you."

@lammyrichie01:

"You never start. You want man to come do DNA and you Dey drag am like that all this days. You never even begin."

@Alphons69776622:

"You never tire yet … you must continue o Blood s*cking demon..You go finally use your hand kpai yourself, for trying to destroy someone home ….."

@AmosSoma37877:

"This one don turn professional actress. Anytime wahala don cast, na tears and livestream go follow. If e no be clout chasing, wetin again?"

@MillssMorgana:

"Person wey dey shake yansh which day. Na him dey cry today ? Tired of what exactly? Tired of somebody not giving you attention ?"

@the_story76:

"But she's been clout chasing... even this video is still for clout.. imagine being her bf lol"

Hellen Ati claims she has been unfairly dismissed as an attention-seeker despite insisting on paternity support.

Hellen Ati reacts to Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng reported that Hellen Ati launched a scathing attack on social media in response to Chiefpriest's video.

She expressed her frustration over Cubana Chiefpriest’s continued refusal to conduct a DNA test on her son.

She maintained that mocking her online would not silence her or stop her from demanding a DNA test.

