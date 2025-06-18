Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin is currently trending online after her alleged best friend made claims against her

A video made waves online as it showed a woman narrating that she and Lizzy took Iyabo Ojo’s children’s pictures to a charm house

The woman went on to spill other alleged activities she did with Lizzy, gaining the attention of many on social media

A video has caught the attention of many online as a woman claiming to be actress Lizzy Anjorin’s best friend makes allegations against her.

In the video that has gone viral, the woman claimed that she and Lizzy Anjorin took pictures of Iyabo Ojo’s children to Baba Abule.

According to her, they cursed the youngsters. The lady went on to share what happened between her and Lizzy, triggering reactions online.

In a previous report, Nigerians were shocked after a video of Lizzy Anjorin, 'dealing' with a troll, surfaced online. Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Tope Alabi was invited to surprise Lizzy at the opening of her shopping mall.

Upon realising the event was for Lizzy Anjorin, the singer refused to alight from the bus and asked the driver to turn around. Lizzy later slammed the singer for her actions.

Meanwhile, the latest gist surrounding Lizzy Anjorin has left fans confused and uneasy. A video of the famed actress surfaced online, showing her in a heated altercation with a troll.

Lizzy was on a live video when an online critic, identified as Funmi Justina, made a remark that upset her. She got visibly angry, rained curses on the lady, and then stepped off camera to recite what appeared to be incantations.

The recording continued as Anjorin returned to the camera, still spitting curses at the troll and promising that the lady would "face consequences" within 41 days. The happened between timestamp 113:05 and 118:00 minutes.

Netizens react to Lizzy Anjorin's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

golden sig event:

"God of Iyabo Ojo and her children continue to fight this battle till end."

mzty wrote:

"That angle wey Iyabo ojo dey stand to talk to God, make she no comot there."

Cutie said:

"only God knows how many sacrifices you and her have carried, on this innocent family 😔😔😔awon ologun ika."

Empress:

"y una con de confess now? abi juju don spoil? God is really working behind d scenes for iyabo ojo."

princessdeby185 wrote:

"Iyabo Ojo need to let us know the type of prayer she prayed to God and the name of the particular angel that took the prayer directly to God, we need to know word for word what Iyabo said…….because that prayer was answered beyond imagination."

Tamiralovee said:

"Na wa ohh 😳😳 , so when one prophet said there are two ppl that went to a shrine that Priscy Marraige won’t last was true na wa I am speechless."

oyinkasola said:

"Iyabo Ojo's strength is truly remarkable, God is indeed her rock 🙏 🙌. I remember a man who foretold her death, but fate had other plans and he died instead."

Actress Lizzy Anjorin brags about her husband's wealth

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin made headlines over her husband, Lateef Lawal, after her video went viral.

In the trending clip, the movie star was heard bragging about how her man is the richest celebrity husband around.

Lizzy’s video raised a series of interesting reactions from social media users after her post made the rounds.

