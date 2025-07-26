Very Dark Man has reacted to claims Jigan made in his video, which was a response to him

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM shared evidence of a group which was created following the death of Mohbad

After he gave an ultimatum to Jigan, he proceeded to reveal the alleged reason Iyabo Ojo wanted to cancel Naira Marley

VeryDarkMan has gained public attention after he responded to the video made by Jigan in a bid to clear his name.

Matins Vincent Otse, who has made a name for himself as an investigator and activist, trended again after he made an unexpected post online.

VDM, in the said video, showed evidence of a group that was created following the hurtful demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba.

VDM dates Jigan to post content of WhatsApp group. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @its.priscy, @jiganbabaoja

Part of those mentioned as members of the WhatsApp group were Jigan, Iyabo Ojo, Dre DMW (identified as Davido’s PR manager), Samklef, Tonto Dikeh, and others.

Following the clip, Jigan went online to state that he was in the group due to his love for Mohbad and decided to seek justice.

In reaction to the actor’s clip, the audacious critic called Jigan’s bluff and dared him to post a screen recording of the entire chat on the group, including the voice notes. He warned him not to delete any information, as it would reflect in the evidence he has with him.

The activist also stated that Dre DMW mentioned to someone that Iyabo Ojo had told him the reason she wanted Naira Marley to go down for Mohbad’s death: revenge.

She affirmed that the Marlian Records leader had ‘drugged’ her daughter, Priscilla, in the past and used forceful entry on her.

The critic also said that if this were true, he would have expected both Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, to have been vocal about it.

Recalling how she stood against Baba Ijesha during his assault case, VDM said that he was sure Naira Marley would have been put behind bars if the event checked out.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's claims

Read some reactions below:

@itzbastv said:

"This vdm na confirm weyrey.. the weyrey get tactics more than Guardiola😂😂."

@romanqudus said:

"Somebody said after this our generation. God go miss our set."

@official_signaturestripes said:

"Before Mohbad died, he made several videos call them out of beating,bullying and threatening him further saying of anything happens to him they should hold them responsible. So now you happen to handout with this same people so also screen record your chats and records with them for everyone to see."

@eddysland33 said:

"They should do that if truly they’re all fighting for justice. If truly you’re innocent you’ll proof yourself out. VDM is very intelligent. 🔥."

@iam.akoredemm said:

"@jiganbabaoja ỌKỌ MI 😂😂❤️ no Screen record anything make him post himself abi since e get am 😂😂😂."

VDM dates Jigan to post content of WhatsApp group. Credit: @verydarkblackman

@iamhopeman231 said:

"Na iyabo ojo I fear pass for this life."

@eddysland33 said:

"They should do that if truly they’re all fighting for justice. If truly you’re innocent you’ll proof yourself out. VDM is very intelligent."

Mohbad’s brother Adura speaks after dissing VDM

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Mohbad's late brother, Adura Alobla, decided to reveal his version of what happened following the singer's painful demise.

Recall that Adura started dragging online critic VDM after VDM revealed he had refused to grant him an interview.

Taking to his official page, he shared a lengthy post about how he was ready to reveal all that he knows.

