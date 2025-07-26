Media personality Noble Igwe weighed in on the renaming of veteran singer Charly Boy’s bus stop to Olamide’s bus stop

Legit.ng earlier reported that a popular bus stop was named after the YBNL label boss, surprising many

Following that, Noble triggered reactions from many on social media as he spoke on Charly Boy’s legacy

Media personality Noble Igwe has expressed his thoughts on renaming the famous artist Charly Boy's bus stop to Olamide's bus stop

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bariga Local Council Development Area has renamed the popular Charly Boy Bus Stop in Lagos after indigenous rapper and music executive, Olamide aka Baddo.

Noble Igwe weighs in on Charly Boy bus stop's report. Credit: @charlyboy, @nobleigwe, @oladmide

Source: Instagram

Kolade Alabi David, chairman of Bariga LCDA, made the announcement during the inauguration of certain infrastructure projects in the LCDA on Friday, July 25th.

He stated that with the renaming of Ajidagan Street to Olamide Adedeji Baddo Street, Charly Boy Bus Stop will now be known as Baddo Bus Stop.

Noble Igwe reacted to the news by noting that Charly Boy is not an average man who has earned his place in history. He argued people didn't have to like him, but renaming a popular store wouldn't erase his legacy.

“Charley Boy isn’t just an ordinary figure; he’s earned his place in the history books.

You don’t have to like him, but renaming a bus stop won’t erase his legacy,” he said.

Aside from Olamide, Legit.ng also reported that the likes of singers, King Sunny Ade, 9ice, Tony Tetuila, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka had streets renamed after them.

See Noble Igwe’s post below:

Charly Boy Bus Stop renamed Baddo, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chibuikeuhegwu said:

"Charly Boy bus stop is Generic...People will still refer to it as Charly Boy Bus stop.Remember anything detergent is OMO 😂."

classiq_lloyd wrote:

"Baddoo wa oo."

soft_dee22 said:

"Misplaced priority."

rae__strands wrote:

"😂😂😂king sunny ade road country dey spoil na renaming of every thing be their issue."

nachidiva said:

"Reverse psychology to backup their tribalism."

aderibigbeoluwaseun said:

"I don't know how Charly Boy earned his place in history books ooo....he was just a tv host & social influencer, more of a bad influence sef.... growing up a lot of parents didn't want us watching his show on AIT den coz he wasn't worthy of emulation, he just became a social critic of recent because wetin concern Charly Boy with politics especially when his godfather Obasanjo was in power.... I careless about the bus stop name change, but what that noble guy said nah big capping."

bigvaijokotoye said:

"Conductors are not aware of this info sha."

johnniehortegz said:

"If you like tell Conductor Olamide baddo bustop you will meet yourself at Berger 😂."

lastkingdhussla said:

"Make una ready.. them go soon change OZUMBA MBADIWE TO SEYI LAW ROAD."

olivepraise said:

"If u like tell conductor Baddo bus stop.. na for mushin u go meet urself 😂😂."

Noble Igwe speaks on Charly Boy’s legacy after Bariga LCDA chairman renames bus stop named after him. Credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

Odumodu Blvck stirs debate about Olamide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that rapper Odumodu Bvck opened up about the roles of some of his colleagues in his career.

Odumodu shared how Wizkid posted his music a few years ago, and he also spoke about some other artists, including Olamide

He shared what Speed Darlington was to him as fans took to the comments section to react to the interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng