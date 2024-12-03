Away from his controversies, media personality Verydarkman (VDM) decided to unwind at a night club

In a video, VDM was seen vibing to music with singer Naira Marley and he beckoned on Zinoleesky to join them

Some netizens recalled the drama between the late singer Mohbad and Naira Marley, and they shared their thoughts on VDM's video

Media personality Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), decided to catch fun in a night club and he linked up with singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky.

VDM was in a party mood as he recorded himself and Naira Marley who looked excited to be in the video shared by Dami Foreign on X. The controversial media personality called on Zinoleesky to join them and he agreed.

Aside from defending the downtrodden, VDM has involved himself in numerous controversies and has fought some notable personalities.

Naira Marley made the news in 2022 and 2023 after his younger colleague and former signee Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, called him out for bullying.

He noted that his former boss should be blamed if anything happened to him. The Feel Good hitmaker died on September 12, 2023, causing shock to his fans and family.

Watch VDM, Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky's video below:

Reactions to VDM, Naira Marley's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to VDM, Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky's video in a club below:

@fobecyril:

"That one no mean say make he no open them yansh (call them out) though if kasala burst."

@Cr7_world_brand:

"Na on top the club dem dey?"

@saucyrf:

"Las las VDM don jeelo werey lo ni life."

@Coolverydarkma

"Oya. This one I am very interested in. What’s the story?"

@dutchman132:

"This is what we call don’t let dem kpai you."

@Malik_swiss08

"Innocent rough man."

@_Scott16:

"Before VDM go ft spend money buy drink for club. Jesus go first come down."

Naira Marley throws shade in Zinoleesky's song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley was back in the news in relation to his former signee, Mohbad’s death.

The Marlian Music boss’ lyrics in a Zinoleesky song emerged on social media after some fans claimed it was directed at the late Mohbad.

The screenshot of the lyrics started to go viral, and netizens dropped their hot takes about Naira Marley’s verse.

