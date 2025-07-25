Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s elder brother Festus left many gushing following how he celebrated his sister’s pregnancy

Recall that the influencer alongside her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux recently shared pictures of their baby bump after months of speculations

Festus shared his excitement and anticipation towards the incoming child, leaving many to react online

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s elder brother Festus has publicly celebrated her pregnancy reveal alongside scan images.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and Tanzanian husband Juma Jux are expecting their first child together.

The lovely duo made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, posting a maternity photograph of Priscilla's increasing baby bulge.

In a recent post, Festus gushed about his sister’s baby bump and shared anticipation towards meeting her unborn child.

“Congratulations @juma_jux @its.priscy 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations to me too 🤣🤣 soon to be uncle 🍾🥂. Thank God 🙏🏾🙏🏾. Uncle can’t wait to meet you 🥹,” he wrote

See his post below:

Recall that the pair married in a series of extravagant ceremonies in both Nigeria and Tanzania.

The celebrations began with a traditional Yoruba wedding in Lagos on April 17, followed by a white wedding on April 19.

Prior to this, they celebrated a Nikkah and civil wedding in Tanzania in February.

The grand finale of their African royal wedding celebration took place at a magnificently adorned venue, signalling the official end of their wedding festivities.

How fans reacted to Festus Ojo’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

juxpriscyplus said:

"Uncle Festo s! Congratulations Brotherly.🔥👏."

moromokemiu wrote:

"JP fans OUR HEARTS ARE FILLED WITH ENDLESS JOY AND HAPPINESS."

midas_fabricsjewels said:

"Uncle festo baba jeje congratulations 🎊 Ire akari @festo_baba 👏👏."

fertilitynaturalherbs said:

"I pray for every TTC mothers here and also all the pregnant women here you all will carry your healthy babies IJN , nothing will be missing nothing will be broken In Jesus Name 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

pris_juma_affairsjp25

"Yes ooooh,baby Uncle,we love you all, your joy shall be permanent in🙏🙏🙏."

realalibis_adeyemi said:

"This is real Ayo mi dey big congratulations 🎊 big uncle ❤️🙌😂😂😂😂."

decency.loveth2 said:

"Awwwww🥹. Baby just come u are loved by everyone, uncle can’t wait to play around with you ❤️."

olaemail2015 wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Your day of joy shall manifest @festo_baba Congratulations."

heritagerealtyg1 said:

"WE GO AGAIN TODAY ,INSTAGRAM STREET IS FLOODED WITH OOOO ,AYOMITIDE ..BIG CONGRATULATIONS 🎊."

_veeckiee said:

"Na Festus go turn you people’s head wey dey investigate😂😂😂."

official_jayvee91 said:

"This news Dey sweet me since yesterday 😍 This is huge❤️ congratulations 🥂 to the family ❤️."

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele's grand entrance

Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo, the mother of the bride,made a grand entrance at the wedding venue.

Another actress, Lola Alao, who lost her mother a few months ago, was also seen dancing behind the two actresses.

Both Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele were seen dancing arm in arm. They wore matching flowing gowns for the lavish ceremony and wore beautiful smiles as they sang and danced into the venue.

