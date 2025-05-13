Singer Tee Dollar and popular influencer Tobi Nation have been arrested and jailed by the court for naira abuse

A mugshot of the two celebrities trended online after the EFCC released details about their arrest

Fans were not pleased with the post, raising questions and calling out the anti-graft agency as well as the Okoya boys

Popular Nigerian singer, Babatunde Peter Olaitan, better known as Tee Dollar, and Tobilola Olamide, aka Tobi Nation, have been sentenced to six months in prison for naira abuse by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a post by the anti-graft agency, details of the offence committed by the two celebrities were outlined. According to the post, both individuals were jailed by Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi.

Tee Dollar, Tobi Nation trend after being sent to jail. Photo credit@efccofficial

Source: Instagram

It was stated that Tee Dollar tampered with N200 denomination notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. He was seen spraying the naira notes, and his offence was declared punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

Tobi Nation’s charge surface

The post also pointed out that Tobi Nation abused the naira while dancing at an event. It was reported that he tampered with the naira notes, which is punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The report also stated that both celebrities pleaded guilty to the charges against them, and Justice Owoeye sentenced them to six months in prison with an option of a fine of N200,000 each.

Tobi Nation's fans warns EFCC over influencer's mugshot. Photo credit@tobination

Source: Instagram

Celebrities accused of naira abuse

Recall that other celebrities, including E-Money, Cubana Chiefpriest, Bobrisky, and others, have been invited by the anti-graft agency in the past for naira abuse and mutilation.

Some of them served their jail terms, while others were allowed to pay a fine before being released. Others have been warned against future occurrences.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reaction have trailed the post about the two celebrities jailed. Here are comments below:

@babzhood18 commented:

"And Okoya sons are moving freely. Tompolo Did a serial one recently and Efcc ain’t seeing that too."

@bigmindsett said:

Poor man pikin don suffer for this life oh."

@iam_igwecredo shared:

"Otiloooo okoyes boys are outside."

@itopahappiness said:

"Okoya son nko, dem say na skits."

@quee_ba3 reacted:

"Una dey send person dey go prison for currency way no get value ."

@adeiou shared:

"I hope they are not doing selective justice for some, people when the real offenders are suppose to be in prison."

Terry Apala warns VDM over video

Legit.ng had reported that Terry Apala had blown hot while reacting to a video shared by the Verydarkman about him.

In the post, the activist reacted to the story that Terry was allegedly arrested by the anti-graft agency and that they allegedly collected money from him. He also warned celebrities about the antigraft agency's plan.

Fans picked sides between Terry and VDM, many supported the activist and recounted that he was only trying to fight for the singer.

