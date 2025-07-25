Rakiyat Musa was arraigned in Lagos for allegedly impersonating a Customs officer and defrauding victims of over N34 million

Prosecutors claim she showed fake ID cards and promised discounted goods to secure large payments from multiple complainants

The court granted her bail at N2.5 million with strict conditions, adjourning the case until August 11, 2025, for mention

A 59-year-old woman, Rakiyat Musa, has been arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court sitting at Tinubu, Lagos Island, for allegedly masquerading as a Nigerian Customs officer to swindle unsuspecting individuals out of more than N34 million.

Musa appeared before Magistrate B. I. Amos on Thursday to face a four-count charge that includes conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence, stealing, impersonation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Woman poses as customs official to scam victims

During the proceedings, the prosecutor, Inspector Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that between April and July 2025, Musa collaborated with unidentified accomplices who remain at large to defraud multiple victims through fake supply deals.

According to Osuji, the defendant “fraudulently obtained the sum of N13,480,000 from one Mr. Damilare Sodiq, the President of Power House Cooperative, Kosofe, Lagos, under the guise of supplying bags of rice and groundnut oil.”

The prosecutor further detailed how Musa allegedly received N5,350,000 from Mr. Chukwudi Joshua, N2,600,000 from Mr. Mathew Nworie, and another N2,686,000 from Mr. Okereke Johnson, all under the same false claim of being a Customs officer with access to discounted commodities.

“She posed as a Nigerian Customs officer and presented an identity card to her victims to convince them of her status,” Osuji said, adding, “She knew all along that her claims were false.”

Woman conned N10m from complainants

Beyond the fake transactions, Musa is also accused of stealing an additional N10 million from the complainants. The offences she faces are in violation of Sections 411, 314, 287, and 380(1) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Upon reading the charges, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty.

Magistrate Amos thereafter set bail at N2.5 million, requiring two sureties in the same amount.

“The sureties must be resident in Lagos State, gainfully employed, and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government. Their addresses must also be verified,” Magistrate Amos directed.

The court also ordered Musa to deposit N500,000 as part of the bail conditions.

With the bail terms outlined, the matter was adjourned until August 11, 2025, for further mention, while the defendant remains under strict conditions pending trial.

