Kano State women are speaking out against a disturbing trend of non-consensual video pranks that have left them humiliated and traumatised

A prominent Muslim cleric in the state, Dr. Ibrahim Siraj Adhama, highlights Islam's stance on such actions, citing powerful quotes in the Qur'an

His remarks come amid growing outrage and horrible experiences shared by women in Kano over the violation of their privacy and dignity

A Kano State-based Islamic scholar, Dr. Ibrahim Siraj Adhama, has strongly denounced the recent trend of filming Muslim women without their consent for prank videos, labelling the act as "haram", meaning it is forbidden according to Islamic doctrines.

Cleric, Dr. Ibrahim Adhama, strongly denounced filming Muslim women without their consent for prank videos, labelling the act as "haram". Photo credit - Andresr

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng learned that his remarks come amid growing outrage among women in Kano over the violation of their privacy and dignity through such videos.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Adhama emphasised that Islam places a high premium on the respect, dignity, and privacy of women, particularly married women.

"Filming a Muslim woman without her consent to create a prank video is haram. It becomes even worse when she is married.

“Islam urges a lot of respect for women. It values her dignity and privacy. In Islam, a woman's dignity is non-negotiable, while her privacy is sacrosanct," he stated.

The scholar warned that such actions could undermine the sanctity of marriage.

“Filming a married woman without her knowledge could be an affront to the sacredness of the institution of marriage,” he added.

Islam's stance on protecting women’s rights

Dr. Adhama referenced the Qur’an and Hadith to explain Islam’s strict stance against harming women in any form and quoting Surah Al-Ahzab (33:58).

Surah Al-Ahzab reads, “and those who harm believing men, and believing women undeservedly, have invited upon themselves calumny and manifest sin,”

He also cited the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who said,

“Treat women in all manners that are good,” and “Do not strike the maidens of Allah.” Adhama added.

The cleric further related the filming incidents to a historical event during the Prophet’s time. The Jewish tribe of 'Banu Qaynuqa' was expelled from Madina after a Jewish blacksmith harassed a Muslim woman in the marketplace, as referenced in Ibn Kathir’s Al-Bidaya wa Al-Nihaya.

“The man took the bottom of the woman's garment, and tied it to her back as she sat to pick up her goods. When she stood up, her back and rear became completely exposed.”

“The Jewish men in the market laughed and made a scene from their assault, forcing her to yell and cry in search of help," Adhama narrated

This incident, he explained, provoked the Prophet (SAW) to lay a two-week siege on "Banu Qaynuqa", leading to their expulsion from the city as a punishment for violating a woman’s dignity.

The cleric urged content creators and the public to uphold Islamic and cultural values that protect women’s honour.

“Making video pranks of a Muslim woman is not only an assault on her dignity but a violation of these culturally and religiously established protocols of treating a woman,” he asserted.

Cleric, Dr. Ibrahim Adhama, strongly denounced filming Muslim women without their consent for prank videos, labelling the act as "haram". Photo credit - Andresr

Source: Getty Images

Muslim women decry non-consensual filming

Legit.ng previously reported that women and Muslim residents in Kano State are raising their voices against the disturbing trend of non-consensual video pranks, citing the violation of their rights, dignity, and Islamic values.

This has sparked fury and calls from many residents for legal action to be taken against such behaviour.

Several affected women shared their distress over the invasive pranks, which they say have caused emotional trauma and public shame.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng